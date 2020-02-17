Live Now
Daylight Saving Time bill passes Senate, moves to House

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC4 News) – How would you like to stop changing the clock twice a year? A bill moving forward on Utah’s Capitol Hill could make that happen.

It’s the latest effort in an ongoing battle.

Just as sure as we move those clocks forward in the spring, and back in the fall, the Utah legislature is once again looking to address the contentious issue.

“It’s been every year that I’ve been here, this is my tenth session, we have had someone elevate the discussion around Daylight Savings Time [sic],” said House Speaker Brad Wilson, (R) Kaysville.

This year, Senator Wayne Harper is elevating the discussion.

He’s even riding some momentum after his bill overwhelmingly passed the Senate.

“There was a survey done in 2017 stating that 74% of the people want to go to Daylight Savings Time year-round [sic]. There was a survey that was finished last week that says 71% of the people in Utah, and nationwide, want to stop changing the clock,” said Harper, (R) Taylorsville.

Under his bill, the state would permanently move to Mountain Daylight Time if Congress approves it and four other western states get on board.

Harper says he’s spent a lot of time coming to the right balance with his colleagues.

“They’ve asked us to address a couple of issues, we’ve done those, and now people are saying you’ve met what we’ve asked you for, let’s get this bill passed and let’s not deal with it again,” said Harper.

But, he may have some convincing to do in the House.

Speaker Wilson says his leadership team discussed it on Friday.

He says they are divided.

“We have half the group who’s [sic] runners, or spouses are runners, and they want one version, and we have the other half of the group whose kids play baseball at night and they want another version of Daylight Savings Time [sic]. So, I’m as interested as you are to see how this turns out on the House floor at some point. We’ll see,” said Wilson.

The bill passed the Senate on a vote of 25-2.

Its first hearing in the House will be in front of the Government Operations Committee.

