DA Sim Gill joins officials in denouncing violence, desecration at U.S Capitol

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – In a joint statement, Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill and officials condemn the violent acts that took the nation’s Capitol by storm, Friday.

On January 8, DA Gill joined over 60 elected prosecutors from across the country in a statement condemning the violent attack on the Nation’s Capitol, in which focused on preventing Congress from fulfilling its legal duty to count the electoral college votes.

The statement calls for accountability for anyone who incited or was involved in the attack as well as all who failed to adequately prepare for or appropriately respond to it.

“Wednesday’s attack was not just against a building and the public servants who work there, but against our very system of government. Just as freedom of speech is vital to our democratic society, the transformation of any public protest into riots, property damage, and physical assault is antithetical to it,” shares DA Gill. “Criminal lawlessness cannot be tolerated. Every elected official in this country should stand vigilant to protect our country, our states, and our local communities from attacks like what we saw last week, whether they are threatened by outside forces or by our own citizens.”

The statement then goes on to call for President Trump and all other elected leaders to “denounce these attacks and those who participated in them in no uncertain terms, to cease perpetuating mistruths that are fanning distrust and division in our nation, and to accept the results of the 2020 election.”

The statement then also contrasts how many law enforcement agencies responded over the past year to overwhelmingly peaceful protests for racial equity across the country with mass arrests, force, and militarization, with how some police appeared to stand aside for a crowd of predominantly white insurgents.

“The leaders call for systemic transformation and an independent Justice Department to restore public faith in the federal government.”

Read the full statement here: