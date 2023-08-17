SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Utah National Guard Adjutant Maj. Gen. Michael J. Turley is on paid administrative leave based on a pending report by the U.S. Army’s Inspector General.

USA Today is reporting that the report concerns a Pentagon investigation that concluded that Turley had had an “inappropriate relationship with a subordinate soldier.” However, the paper erroneously reported Turley had been fired from his position instead of being placed on leave.

Both the Utah National Guard and the governor’s office say they have not yet seen the report, and no allegations were released by either entity.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox released the following statement about Turley’s status this afternoon.:

Utah National Guard Adjutant Maj. Gen. Michael J. Turley has been under investigation by the Department of the Army Inspector General. We have not received a copy of their report, but based on the information conveyed by the DAIG, Maj. Gen. Turley was put on paid administrative leave. I’ve asked Brig. Gen. Daniel D. Boyack, a seasoned and trusted professional, to step in as Interim Adjutant General and immediately assume command of the Utah National Guard. I appreciate the ongoing commitment and service of Utah National Guard service members during this transition. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, 8/17/23

“The [Utah National Guard] is a resilient organization that is structured with subordinate leaders prepared to adapt to rapid change,” stated a release from National Guard Public Affairs Officer Chris H. Kroeber. “There will be no impact to the Utah Guard’s readiness or capabilities during a smooth transition of authority. The Utah National Guard remains fully operational, and all operations, events, and activities will be conducted as currently planned. Inspector General investigations are kept confidential between the Inspector General and those involved directly in the investigation. The Utah National Guard does not have direct access to details of IG investigations.”

The Utah National Guard states that Turley, a West Jordan resident, enlisted as a U.S. Marine in 1985 and was commissioned a U.S. Army Engineer Officer in 1997 after graduating from Army Officer Candidate School. He was previously the commander of the 204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade. Prior to that, he was deputy director of Joint Training and Exercises Directorate-J7 and Chief-Joint Resources and Readiness Division-J74, NORAD, and U.S. Northern Command. He was also a U.S. Army War College Fellow in Residence, National Security Affairs Fellow at the Hoover Institution-Stanford University for the academic years 2016-2017.

Turley has deployed overseas to the Western Pacific (1989), Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm (1990 to 1991), and Operations Enduring Freedom/Iraqi Freedom (2003 to 2004). His stateside deployments include support of Hurricane Katrina/Rita (2005) and flooding in Colorado (2013). His awards include the Defense Superior Service Medal, Bronze Star Medal, Combat Action Badge, Parachutist Badge, Air Assault Badge, and numerous personal, campaign, and unit awards. MG Turley has a B.S. in Business from Chapman University; an MBA from University of Phoenix; is a graduate of Joint Task Force Commander Qualification Course, Dual-Status Commander Qualification Course, Joint & Combined Warfighting School, and is a graduate of the United States Army War College as a Hoover National Security Fellow in residence at Stanford University.

Turley assumed command of The Utah National Guard on Nov. 7, 2019. As commander, Turley is responsible for the readiness and training of more than 7,600 soldiers, airmen, and civilian employees.