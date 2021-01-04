Cox, Henderson to be inaugurated on Utah’s 125th statehood anniversary

(ABC4) – Utah’s 18th governor will be inaugurated on the 125th anniversary of the Beehive State becoming the 45th state in the U.S.

Governor-elect Spencer Cox will be inaugurated in St. George, making him the first governor to be inaugurated outside of Salt Lake City.

Cox and Lt. Gov.-elect Deidre Henderson will take the oath of office at Tuacahn in Ivins, just outside of St. George, at 11 a.m. Monday. ABC4 will cover the inauguration live above starting at 11 a.m.

Governor Gary Herbert will officially sign off for the last time and publicly hand over the responsibility of the Utah Highway Patrol to Cox at noon.

