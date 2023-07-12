SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox announced he has appointed Eric Gentry to the state’s 5th District Court, pending the approval of the Utah Senate.

Gentry is currently the deputy attorney of Washington County, serving as a prosecutor there since 2007. He is currently assigned to the Special Victims Prosecution Team, dealing exclusively with homicide, serious physical abuse, and child and sexual abuse, among other high-profile cases, according to Cox’s office.

“I appreciate Eric’s willingness to serve our great state in this new capacity,” said Cox. “His years of experience will be a tremendous asset as he takes on the responsibilities of this role, and I’m confident he will apply the law fairly.”

Gentry previously served as Santa Clara’s city prosecutor, Enterprise’s city prosecutor and the asst. city attorney for St. George. He was previously an associate at Snow, Jensen & Reese and at Christopherson, Farris, White & Utley, both in St. George. He graduated summa cum laude from Southern Utah University with a bachelor’s in Elementary Education, Child Development/Special Education. He received his juris doctorate from J. Reuben Clark Law School at Brigham Young University.

“I am humbled and honored to be appointed by Gov. Cox to the 5th District Court,” said Gentry. “I am especially grateful for the opportunity to serve in the communities of my family’s heritage and home. If confirmed, I commit to the people of Southern Utah that I will diligently fulfill the responsibilities and duties of my appointment, and will apply the law in a fair, impartial, and respectful manner.”

According to Utah.gov, the state legislature is required to render a decision on all nominees, and if the Senate fails to approve an appointment within 60 days, the position is rendered vacant again, and the selection process begins anew. Utah is only one of eight states that require Senate confirmation for state judges, including Delaware, Hawaii, Maryland, Vermont, Maine, New Jersey and Rhode Island. Eighteen other states appoint judges directly by gubernatorial appointment. The remaining states elect their judges.

Those who wish to submit comments to senators should contact the Utah Senate Judicial Confirmation Committee electronically or by mail at the Office of Legislative Research and General Counsel by 5 p.m. Thursday, July 27, 2023. Electronic comments can be emailed to senatejudicialnominees@le.utah.gov. Written comments can be mailed to the Utah Senate Judicial Confirmation Committee at:

Utah State Capitol

Suite W210

PO Box 145210

Salt Lake City, Utah 84114-5210.

All statements should include the respondent’s name, telephone number and mailing address.

The Senate Judicial Confirmation Committee plans to hold a public hearing, then issue a recommendation to the full Senate. If confirmed by the Senate, Gentry will fill the vacancy left by the retirement of Judge G. Michael Westfall, who will retire on August 31, 2023.

The 5th District Court covers Beaver, Iron and Washington counties.