Could Utah get a new state stone?

FILE – This March 8, 2018, file photo, shows the exterior of the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

UTAH (ABC4) – Utah has a state animal, a state dinosaur, and even a state folk dance, but there is something missing that a proposed bill hopes to address.

House Bill 188, sponsored by Representative Christine Watkins (R-Price) and co-sponsored by Senator Ronald Winterton (R-Roosevelt), proposes that lawmakers designate honeycomb calcite as Utah’s state stone.

The stone, which originates in Duchesne County, is often used to add accents to buildings and architectural applications, according to the Universities Space Research Association.

According to BYU, honeycomb calcite is unique to Utah, being found only in the Uinta Mountains.

Shamrock Mining of Hanna says the name “honeycomb calcite” comes from the honeycomb-like appearance of some of the pieces. It can also look like petrified honey.

Read the full text of H.B. 188 below.

Click the square in the bottom right corner for full screen.

According to the Utah State Legislature, H.B. 188 passed in the House and is now in the Senate.