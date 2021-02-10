Could Utah get a new state stone?

Local Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This March 8, 2018, file photo, shows the exterior of the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

UTAH (ABC4) – Utah has a state animal, a state dinosaur, and even a state folk dance, but there is something missing that a proposed bill hopes to address.

House Bill 188, sponsored by Representative Christine Watkins (R-Price) and co-sponsored by Senator Ronald Winterton (R-Roosevelt), proposes that lawmakers designate honeycomb calcite as Utah’s state stone.

The stone, which originates in Duchesne County, is often used to add accents to buildings and architectural applications, according to the Universities Space Research Association.

According to BYU, honeycomb calcite is unique to Utah, being found only in the Uinta Mountains.

Shamrock Mining of Hanna says the name “honeycomb calcite” comes from the honeycomb-like appearance of some of the pieces. It can also look like petrified honey.

Read the full text of H.B. 188 below.

Click the square in the bottom right corner for full screen.

According to the Utah State Legislature, H.B. 188 passed in the House and is now in the Senate.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ABC4 PODCASTS

More Podcasts
Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

 Glen is honored to be delivering the news of the day every weeknight at 5, 6, and 10 in his home state. He is an award-winning veteran journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team as a weekend anchor in June 2013. Over the years, he held various positions at the station as he worked his way up to the main anchor chair. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent and hosts Inside Utah Politics, which airs every Sunday. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...