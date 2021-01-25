Controversial gun bill gains traction in Utah legislature

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — State lawmakers are in the midst of trying to pass a bill that will allow Utahns to carry concealed weapons without a permit, Monday.

House bill 60 is moving to the Utah full house for a vote soon. It is one step closer to eliminating the need for a permit when carrying concealed weapons.

In an 8-3 split, the committee voted to move the bill forward for consideration by the full house.

Local gun owners, Both father and son, Howard and Dennis Westwood tell ABC4 though they understand the idea behind getting rid of the concealed weapon permits, training, and education should remain required.

“The good thing about going through your classes is that they go over the laws,” says Howard Westwood.

The duo then go on to emphasize the importance of firearm education.

“The education is the best thing and that is the reason I like the concealed permit class and it being required,” says Dennis Westwood.

HB 60 introduced by St. George Representative Walt Brooks would remove the state’s requirement for law-abiding Utahns over the age of 21 to have a permit to lawfully carry a concealed firearm.

The Westwoods say regardless they’ll accept whatever happens to the bill moving forward.

“Big second amendment person,” says Howard. “An armed society is a polite society.”

