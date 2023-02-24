SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Utah House Education Committee narrowly passed a controversial bill that will create a process for parents to flag books that they think are inappropriate for students and should be removed from schools.

Sponsored by Rep. Ken Ivory (R-West Jordan), H.B. 464 requires schools to conduct a review every time a parent raises concerns about an instruction material. When the review is done, schools will have to publicly vote and determine whether the book does contain material that is prohibited by state law.

The bill also points out that the book under review will need to be immediately taken down from school library shelves until all processes are completed. Additionally, the State Board of Education is tasked to establish an “age-appropriateness rating system” for instructional materials and review all school determinations regarding book bans.

H.B. 464 adds to the sensitive materials bill that was signed into law by the governor last year. H.B. 374 essentially prohibits “sensitive materials” in a public school, which can mean books containing “pornographic or indecent material” as defined in the Utah State Code.

The law mandates that a public school may not adopt, use, distribute or provide students with a certain book after it has been banned, which means it cannot be displayed in the school library either.

With a 7-6 vote, H.B. 464 cleared the House Committee and will be moving to the House floor for consideration.