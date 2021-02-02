Congressman Stewart introduces bill to honor Ghost Army veterans

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Chris Stewart, (R) Utah, and Rep. Ann Kuster, (D) New Hampshire, introduced the Ghost Army Congressional Gold Medal Act Tuesday. 

The bipartisan legislation, according to officials, honors two top-secret WWII United States Army units that specialized in tactical deceptions with the Congressional Gold Medal, Congress’s highest expression of national appreciation. 

Due to the classified nature, the soldiers of the Ghost Army and their legacy have never been formally recognized, according to a press release.

Officials say their extraordinary accomplishments and techniques were so groundbreaking that they remained classified for more than 40 years. This bill honors these soldiers by awarding them with the Congressional Gold Medal.  

Following the bill’s introduction, Congressman Stewart and Congresswoman Kuster issued the following statements of support:   

“These men are heroes who are responsible for saving thousands of lives and for years were unable to share their story. I am grateful to be a part of this legislation and bringing long-overdue recognition and appreciation to these soldiers and their families.” –Rep. Chris Stewart 

“Members of the Ghost Army made tremendous contributions to the Allied Powers during World War II but were tragically never properly recognized in order to protect the tactics they developed,” said Rep. Kuster. “I am excited to work with Rep. Stewart to right this wrong and award the Ghost Army units with the Congressional Gold Medal to honor their contributions to save Allied lives and defeat fascism in Europe.”

Many Ghost soldiers were reportedly citizen-soldiers recruited from art schools, advertising agencies, communications companies, and other creative and technical professions, a press release said.

