Congressman: Senators running for president should be removed from impeachment proceedings

Politics

by: Kellie Meyer

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) – Democratic presidential candidates are staying busy through the holidays with just weeks to go before the first 2020 test the Iowa caucuses.

As the Senate prepares for a possible impeachment trial, 2020 candidates are standing by for what could be an extended interruption to their campaigns.

Republican North Carolina Congressman Mark Walker is calling for rule changes that force Senators running for president to recuse themselves from the proceedings.

“If someone is out there saying the President should be impeached and they’re running for president they probably shouldn’t be sitting on an impartial trial,” Rep. Mark Walker (R-NC) said. “Many of them have said on the campaign trail I’m 100% behind impeachment. You really can’t come back in my opinion and come back and say yes I am going to be an impartial member of the senate.”

There are five senators both running for president and set to be involved in the Senate trial. None of them are showing any signs of sitting this one out.

In campaign events over the weekend, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar openly talked about the President’s alleged actions, comparing it to former President Richard Nixon’s impeachment.

“Paranoid president facing election, tries to get dirt on a political opponent,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) said.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, New Jersey Senator Cory Booker and Colorado Senator Michael Bennet are all expected to participate in the Senate trial.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi still hasn’t sent the Articles of Impeachment over to the Senate for a trial to even begin.

