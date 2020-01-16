Congressman Rob Bishop to join Thomas Wright campaign as Lt. Governor

Politics

by: Jennifer Gardiner

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Congressman Rob Bishop is joining Thomas Wright’s campaign as Lt. Governor.

Thomas Wright announced Thursday that Bishop will be running as his Lt. Governor. 

“In the past, the Lt. Governor has been chosen for political strategy, but I chose my Lt. Governor based on the ability to govern,” Wright said. “I want the people of Utah to know what my administration will look like, and what it will seek to achieve, as we campaign over the next nine months.”

Bishop said Wright is going to use the experiences the congressman has had to help create better government and better state policies for the future.

“We’re going make a good team and we’re going to move Utah forward with creative and pragmatic ideas,” said Bishop.

Wright said he feels honored to have the one candidate he was most afraid of running against as his Lt. Governor.

“Congressman Bishop has legislative experience, DC influence, a background in public education, and a history as a strong advocate and defender of rural Utah.”

For this Beetdigger and Ute it’s an honor to be doing what he loves in his home state! Glen is an award-winning journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team in June 2013. You can catch him anchoring ABC4 News at 5 and 6, Monday through Friday. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent, keeping you up to date on issues that impact your life at the city, state and national level. His political reports run throughout the week, and he hosts Inside Utah Politics, Sunday mornings at 8. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...

