Congressman Rob Bishop to join Thomas Wright campaign as Lt. Governor

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Congressman Rob Bishop is joining Thomas Wright’s campaign as Lt. Governor.

Thomas Wright announced Thursday that Bishop will be running as his Lt. Governor.

“In the past, the Lt. Governor has been chosen for political strategy, but I chose my Lt. Governor based on the ability to govern,” Wright said. “I want the people of Utah to know what my administration will look like, and what it will seek to achieve, as we campaign over the next nine months.”

Bishop said Wright is going to use the experiences the congressman has had to help create better government and better state policies for the future.

“We’re going make a good team and we’re going to move Utah forward with creative and pragmatic ideas,” said Bishop.

Wright said he feels honored to have the one candidate he was most afraid of running against as his Lt. Governor.

“Congressman Bishop has legislative experience, DC influence, a background in public education, and a history as a strong advocate and defender of rural Utah.”

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: