SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Candy wasn’t the only thing being handed out this Halloween. Ballots for the upcoming election were mailed out to voters across the state on Tuesday.

With election day coming up on Nov. 21, officials are reminding voters to keep an eye out for their ballots as they could have already arrived. By next week, officials say voters should have their ballots.

For those who are not active voters, you can still register and request a mail-in ballot up until Nov. 13. If you are a registered voter and your ballot does not arrive by next week, officials say to contact your county’s elections office to receive a new one.

Voters need to either turn in their ballots, drop them in an official drop-box, or postmark and mail them before polls close on election day.

This municipal general election will have six candidates on the ballot running for three seats on the city council and will ask voters about a $30 million recreation bond. The 2nd Congressional District special election will also take place at the same time.

The special election was set in motion after Representative Chris Stewart (R) announced his intention to vacate his seat on Sept. 15, 2023.

