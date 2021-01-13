Certain benefits at stake for an impeached president

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC 4 News)– Although Governor Spencer Cox doesn’t have a vote in Washington, he says, if given the opportunity, he would consider supporting a vote to impeach President Donald Trump.

“I certainly think it would be good for the nation if he were to resign,” Governor Cox says.

While the governor is supporting the impeachment process, he says he needs to see more evidence.

“The House is supposed to investigate that’s what they should do not just with what we know but with what we don’t know,” Governor Cox says.

A political science professor at the University of Utah says the Former Presidents Act passed back in 1958 awards certain benefits to a president who was not terminated, other than by removal or impeachment.

“For presidents who serve out serve out their term and leave under normal circumstances,” professor James Curry says.

Curry says being impeached could jeopardize a $200,000 pension, $1 million annual travel bonus, lifetime Secret Service, and the inability to re-run for office.

“This is a historically unprecedented situation where you may have a president who is tried and disqualified from future office after he has left office,” Curry says.

As the president faces accusations of failing to help prevent last week’s riots at the nation’s Capitol, the governor says people must be held accountable.

“People have to be held accountable and that includes the president and anyone who played a role in one of the darkest days in our nations history.”