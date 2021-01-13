Certain benefits at stake for an impeached president

Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC 4 News)– Although Governor Spencer Cox doesn’t have a vote in Washington, he says, if given the opportunity, he would consider supporting a vote to impeach President Donald Trump.

“I certainly think it would be good for the nation if he were to resign,” Governor Cox says.

While the governor is supporting the impeachment process, he says he needs to see more evidence.

“The House is supposed to investigate that’s what they should do not just with what we know but with what we don’t know,” Governor Cox says.

A political science professor at the University of Utah says the Former Presidents Act passed back in 1958 awards certain benefits to a president who was not terminated, other than by removal or impeachment.

“For presidents who serve out serve out their term and leave under normal circumstances,” professor James Curry says.

Curry says being impeached could jeopardize a $200,000 pension, $1 million annual travel bonus, lifetime Secret Service, and the inability to re-run for office.

“This is a historically unprecedented situation where you may have a president who is tried and disqualified from future office after he has left office,” Curry says.

As the president faces accusations of failing to help prevent last week’s riots at the nation’s Capitol, the governor says people must be held accountable.

“People have to be held accountable and that includes the president and anyone who played a role in one of the darkest days in our nations history.”

Latest Stories

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Transfer of Power

FULL COVERAGE: Transfer of Power
Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

 Glen is honored to be delivering the news of the day every weeknight at 5, 6, and 10 in his home state. He is an award-winning veteran journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team as a weekend anchor in June 2013. Over the years, he held various positions at the station as he worked his way up to the main anchor chair. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent and hosts Inside Utah Politics, which airs every Sunday. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...