SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Congresswoman-elect Celeste Maloy (R-UT) will be sworn into the House of Representatives on Tuesday night, Nov. 28 at 5 p.m. MT. U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) will conduct the swearing-in.

Maloy won a special election the week of Thanksgiving, defeating chief rival Utah State Sen. Kathleen Riebe (D) and five other challengers with 56.9% of the vote, though those results have not yet been officially certified. After winning, Maloy said she felt the American Dream was alive and well, as she came from a tiny town with an unknown name and no budget and still won a congressional race.

She will replace Utah Congressman Chris Stewart, whom she previously served as a staffer. Stewart resigned earlier this year citing his wife’s health concerns. Maloy will serve for the remainder of Stewart’s term, which will be up for election again during the 2024 General Election.

The Congresswoman-elect posted on social media on Monday night a photo with several students from Southern Utah University in front of the Lincoln Memorial.

“Night Monument Tour with a bunch [SUU Thunderbirds] in preparation for my swearing-in tomorrow,” Maloy wrote.

Maloy will be only the fifth woman in history to represent Utah in the U.S. House of Representatives. The most recent was Mia Love, who served from 2015 to 2019 and was Utah’s first Black congresswoman. Utah has never had a woman in the U.S. Senate.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.