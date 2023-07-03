SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Republican nominee to replace the outgoing Rep. Chris Stewart in the U.S. House of Representatives has been deemed eligible as a candidate despite many claims questioning her eligibility.

On Friday, Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson said District 2 Republican nominee Celeste Maloy “satisfied all legal requirements and constitutional qualifications” to run for the office. Henderson said Maloy properly filed for office according to Utah law when she declared her candidacy in mid-June.

Maloy’s candidacy was called into question as reports emerged regarding where she lived and her voter status. Claims circulated that Maloy had lived outside of Utah and therefore was not a Utah resident – which would disqualify her from assuming office as a state representative. Maloy was also not a registered voter up until three days after filing for candidacy due to not voting in the federal elections in 2020 and 2022.

Despite the claims, Maloy’s declaration of candidacy shows her as a Cedar City resident and registered as part of the Republican Party.

In a release, Lt. Gov. Henderson outlined the qualifications needed in order to be elected to the House of Representatives at both the federal and the state level.

Federally, in order to qualify for the House of Representatives, a candidate must be a U.S. citizen for at least seven years and be older than 25. The candidate must also live in the state they represent at the time of the election. So long as Maloy lives in Utah by the time of the special election, she is a qualified candidate.

At the state level, a candidate must be a U.S. citizen and meet the legal requirements for the office. They must also read the constitutional and statutory qualifications for the office and declare if they do, or do not, meet those qualifications.

As Henderson’s office found Maloy has met these qualifications, Maloy will continue her campaign to represent Utah’s 2nd Congressional District in the House of Representatives. She will be running against fellow nominees Democrat Kathleen A. Riebe and the Utah United Party’s January Walker.

Republican Becky Edwards has also announced she has reached the needed 7,000-signature threshold to be placed on the ballot for election.

The special election will be held on November 21, along with Utah’s municipal elections.