Buttigieg draws large crowd at Utah campaign stop ahead of Super Tuesday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – More than two thousand people gathered as Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg made a campaign stop in Utah ahead of Super Tuesday.
Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, spoke at The Union Event Center in downtown Salt Lake City Monday evening.
Utah is among the 14 states where voters will cast ballots March 3. The two contests before Super Tuesday are caucuses in Nevada on Saturday and a primary in South Carolina on Feb. 29.
Buttigieg has landed endorsements from several notable Utahns including District Attorney Sim Gill, Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall and former Salt Lake City mayor Ted Wilson.
