SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Brent Orrin Hatch, the son of longtime Utah Sen. Orrin G. Hatch, announced his candidacy for the seat once held by his late father Tuesday morning.

Sen. Mitt Romney currently holds the seat. In September 2023, Romney announced he would not be seeking re-election this November. This has opened the door for several Utah Republicans to declare their candidacy ahead of a primary race.

In a news release, Hatch highlighted his legal career as one of “Utah’s most successful trial lawyers” and his past in Washington working in the U.S. Justice Department and the White House. He noted that he’s “not a professional politician,” but has connections.

“I still have an insider’s knowledge of the highest levels of government … I am prepared to use that knowledge and contacts and my experience fighting as a lawyer for my clients in representing the people of the State of Utah,” he said in a statement.

Priorities Hatch noted in his announcement were inflation, the budget and immigration. He also said the government needs more people who have had “real jobs” and are not “wed to lobbyists and the political class.”

Other Utah Republicans who have filed to run for Romney’s seat include Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson, State Delegate Tyrone Jensen, Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs, and Carolyn Phippen, former advisor to U.S. Senator Mike Lee.

Others have expressed interest in running, such as Republican Rep. John Curtis, who currently serves Utah’s 3rd congressional district.