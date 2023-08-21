SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Gov. Spencer Cox has appointed a new adjutant general for the Utah National Guard following the announcement of Maj. Gen. Michael Turley’s retirement amid a reported scandal.

Brig. Gen. Daniel Boyack, who was appointed as the interim adjutant general of the Guard last week, will fully take the reins of command effective immediately, according to a press release from Cox’s office this morning, Aug. 21.

Turley was placed on administrative leave on Aug. 17 following what USA Today reported as a two-year Pentagon investigation that concluded Turley had an “inappropriate relationship with a subordinate soldier.” That report still has not been made public. Cox said last week that while his office did not have details from the report, information from the Army Inspector General led to Turley being placed on leave.

Turley has denied the allegations.

Boyack currently serves as the commander and assistant adjutant general of Utah Air National Guard, where he is responsible for the command, control, and operations of plans and programs affecting more than 1,400 personnel. His responsibilities include ensuring combat readiness and mission capability of the 151st Air Refueling Wing and three Air Combat Command units; the 151st Intelligence Reconnaissance Surveillance Group, the 109th Air Control Squadron and the 130th Engineering Installation Squadron, and the newly created KC-135 Test Detachment.

“Brig. Gen. Boyack is a fine example of military training, discipline, and leadership, and I’m grateful for his willingness to take on this new responsibility. I have every confidence that he will serve Utahns and his fellow Guardsmen and women admirably,” Cox said. “We appreciate Gen. Turley’s many years of service to our state and nation, and wish him well.”

As leader of the Utah National Guard, Boyack is now responsible for the readiness and training of more than 7,600 soldiers, airmen, and civilian employees.

Boyack also serves as the vice chair to the director of the Air National Guard’s National Strategic Planning System Steering Committee and director of the National Guard Bureau Commander’s Leadership Course. He’s earned numerous commendations including a Legion of Merit Medal, Meritorious Service Medal with four oak leaf clusters, Air Medal with oak leaf cluster, Aerial Achievement Medal, Air Reserve Forces Meritorious Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal with service star, and others.

Boyack began his career with the Utah Air National Guard in 1994 and currently serves as a Drill Status Guardsman while employed as a pilot with a major airline. He has a bachelor’s degree from Excelsior College and a master’s degree in organizational leadership from Argosy University.