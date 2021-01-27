Bill to increase penalties for repeat perpetrators of domestic violence passes on Utah Senate Floor

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A bill that aims to increase the penalties for repeat perpetrators of domestic violence has unanimously passed on the Utah Senate Floor.

Senate Bill 64’s sponsor, Senator Jani Iwamoto (D-Salt Lake) posted to Facebook Tuesday night saying she is grateful for the passage.

“This legislation increasing the penalities for repeat perpetrators of domestic violence,” Iwamoto says in the post.

In addition to enhancing the penalties, the bill also proposes that “an entry of a plea of guilty or no contest to a domestic violence offense is invalid unless the prosecutor agrees to the plea.”

Before agreeing to either plea, “the prosecutor shall examine the criminal history of the defendent.”

SB64 has a floor sponsor, Representative Ray Paul (R-Clearfield), and is set for a third reading on the Senate Floor.

Sen. Iwamoto is also sponsoring another bill that passed unanimously through the Senate Judiciary, Law Enforcement, and Criminal Justice Committee on Tuesday. Senate Bill 13 would require a law enforcement agencies to report certain internal investigations to POST.