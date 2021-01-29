Bill to eliminate concealed carry permit requirements in Utah clears Senate committee, moves to Senate floor

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A bill that would allow Utahns to carry a concealed weapon in public without a permit is moving forward on Utah’s Capitol Hill.

Representative Walt Brooks, (R) St. George, presented House Bill 60 to the House Judiciary Committee on Jan. 22.

After debating for a few hours, the bill passed a Senate committee with a 5-2 vote.

The bill will now head to the Senate floor for a vote. Gov. Spencer Cox has publicly stated that he is in support of passing the bill, while his predecessor, former Governor Gary Herbert opposed similar bills in the past.

ABC4 took a look at what is needed to obtain a Concealed Firearm Permit in Utah, as some of these steps and requirements may soon be a thing of the past if House Bill 60 becomes law.

Lt. Nick Street from the Utah Department of Public Safety says of the bill, “Members of the Department of Public Safety are working with the proponents of the legislation and its amendments to come to a potential compromise regarding some language that is concerning to DPS.”

According to the Utah Department of Public Safety, the following requirements must be met in order to obtain a Concealed Firearm Permit.

First, the permit holder must be at least 21 years old to obtain a standard permit and at least 18 years old for a provisional permit. If House Bill 60 is passed into law, anyone who is 21 or older who can lawfully possess a firearm could carry a concealed firearm in a public place without a permit.

Next, the permit holder must have proof of good character, meaning they must not have been:

  • convicted of a felony
  • convicted of any crime or violence
  • convicted of any alcohol-related offense
  • convicted of any offenses involving the unlawful use of narcotics or other controlled substances
  • convicted of any offenses involving moral turpitude
  • convicted of any offense involving domestic violence
  • adjudicated by a United States or state court as mentally incompetent, unless this has been withdrawn

All applicants must pass a criminal background check and meet qualifications to purchase and possess a firearm under Utah and federal law.

Application Process

The application for a Concealed Firearm Permit in Utah must include:

  • a photocopy of a state-issued Driver License
  • a photograph
  • non-resident proof of permit if you live in a state that recognizes the Utah permit or has reciprocity with Utah
  • Fingerprint Card: The card contains the applicant’s fingerprints taken by a trained fingerprint technician.
  • Weapon Familiarity Certification: Applicants need to complete a firearms familiarity course that is certified by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation and taught by a certified instructor. The course should be completed before applying for a permit.

