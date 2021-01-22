Bill to eliminate concealed carry permit requirements clears House committee

SALT LAKE CITY- (ABC4) – A bill that would allow Utahns to carry a concealed weapon in public without a permit is moving forward on Utah’s Capitol Hill.

Representative Walt Brooks, (R) St. George, presented House Bill 60 to the House Judiciary Committee Friday afternoon.

After a lengthy debate, it passed on a party-line 8-3 vote and is now off to the full House for consideration.

Similar bills have struggled in the past few years because Governor Gary Herbert has opposed the idea.

However, it may have new life this year, as our new Governor Spencer Cox supports it.