SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Utah lawmakers are considering a bill that could help protect victims of domestic violence by mandating new requirements for police responding to these calls.
Senate Bill 117 requires law enforcement in the state to perform a “lethality assessment” anytime they respond to a domestic violence situation. The assessment comprises 12 yes-or-no questions derived from a research-based model in Maryland that is used to determine how likely will an abuser kill a victim.
Gabby Petito’s family plans on visiting the Utah State Capitol next week to support the bill, sponsor Sen. Todd Weiler (R-Woods Cross) says.
On Tuesday, Jan. 24, the Senate Judiciary Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Committee passed the bill unanimously.
The questions are listed below:
- Has your aggressor ever used a weapon against you or threatened you with a weapon?
- Has your aggressor ever threatened to kill you or your children?
- Do you believe your aggressor will try to kill you?
- Does your aggressor have a gun or can easily get a gun?
- Has your aggressor ever tried to choke you?
- Is your aggressor violently or consistently jealous, or controls most of your daily activities?
- Have you left or separated from your aggressor after living with them and/or married?
- Is your aggressor unemployed?
- Has your aggressor attempted suicide?
- Do you have a child the aggressor believes is not their biological child?
- Does your aggressor follow or spy on you, or leave threatening messages?
- Is there anything else that makes you worried about your safety?
The following results would require law enforcement to share the results with the victim and refer them to a victim advocate organization:
- Answering yes to any questions 1 through 3.
- Answering yes to at least four questions 4 through 11.
- Provides a concerning answer to question 12 to law enforcement.
Weiler said many states across the country have already implemented the lethality assessment in their law enforcement units.
“[Imagine] if a woman is told by a police officer, ‘You’re in grave danger. I’m going to call the women’s shelter right now. Let’s see if they have space. Let’s get you set up with a counselor…’ Those calls and that advice is not often given,” Weiler said.
These results would also have to be included in an incident report and a statewide database, which would allow officers to see if an offender had been accused of violence in the past.