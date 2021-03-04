Bill establishing higher education program for incarcerated youth heading to Utah governor’s desk

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A bill that establishes a program for incarcerated Utah youth to pursue higher education opportunities has passed and now goes to the governor’s desk.

On Tuesday, the Utah Senate passed House Bill 279, which passed in the House in late February.

Sponsored by Representative V. Lowry Snow (R-St. George), HB279 directs the establishment of the Dixie State University Higher Education for Incarcerated Youth Program, which provides certain higher education opportunities to students in certain custody.

The bill’s text says the program would provide students needing high school credits opportunities for concurrent enrollment courses, a consistent two-year flexible schedule of higher education courses delivered through interactive video conferencing, and a pathway for students to earn college credits.

Those credits can be applied toward earning a certificate, an associate or bachelor’s degree, or satisfy scholarship requirements or other objectives that “best meet the needs of an individual student.”

According to HB 279, the Dixie State program would be considered nonprofit, which would allow it to “receive and administer legislative appropriations, government grants, contracts, and private gifts to carry out its public purposes.”

Read the full bill text below:

Click the square in the bottom right corner for full screen.

A bill to begin the process of changing Dixie State University’s name is also heading to Governor Spencer Cox’s desk.