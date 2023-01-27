SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The senate bill aimed to ban surgery and restrict puberty blockers for transgender youth passed the Utah Senate on Friday, Jan. 27.

The bill was passed with a vote of 20-8. On Thursday, an amended version of the bill passed the Utah House with a vote of 58-14.

Two Republican senators, Todd Weiler (R-Woods Cross) and David Hinkins (R-Orangeville), voted against the bill.

The Transgender Medical Treatments and Procedures Amendments Bill, also known as S.B. 16, bans anyone under the age of 18 from receiving surgery performed for the purpose of a sex change. In addition, hormonal transgender treatment would be restricted to minors who haven’t already been diagnosed with gender dysphoria.

The bill also makes medical providers more liable, as they could be sued for malpractice in relation to transgender procedures and therapy in certain situations.

The bill now heads to Gov. Cox’s desk where he is expected to sign the bill into law.

A full review of the bill can be found on the Utah State Legislature website.