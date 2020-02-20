Bill addressing the cost of insulin moves forward

Politics
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News)-A bill that will help Utah families handle the increasing cost of insulin is moving forward on Capitol Hill.

House Bill 207, sponsored by Representative Norm Thurston, creates an incentive program for insurance plans to reduce co-pays. The bill also addresses other administrative barriers when it comes to accessing insulin.

“This is a public health issue,” says Representative Thurston, “and it’s pretty hard to be against something where we’ve been reasonable in trying to accommodate their needs and their interests. But, really at the end of the day, it’s about helping the population.”

House Bill 207 passed the House Committee Thursday morning on a unanimous 13-0 vote. It now moves to the full House for consideration.

