Bernie Sanders stops in Salt Lake City ahead of Super Tuesday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The move to Super Tuesday has brought a lot of attention to our state from the candidates hoping to get Democratic presidential nomination.

Monday, the current front-runner, Senator Bernie Sanders was in town and ABC4 News caught up with him to go one-on-one.

Sanders stopped in Salt Lake City to rally the troops on the eve of the most important date of the race to this point.

The Vermont senator overwhelmingly won our state’s Democratic caucuses in 2016, and a recent Hinckley Institute of Politics/ Deseret News poll has him winning Utah this year too.

“There is something very wrong in America when we have three people own more wealth than the bottom half of America when we have more income and wealth inequality than in the last 100 years when we are the only major country on earth not to guarantee healthcare to all people or to provide paid family and medical leave among many other issues,” said Sanders.

Sanders says that’s why his agenda speaks to Utah Democrats.

But, there are also a lot of moderate Democrats in Utah supporting other candidates in the race.

Sanders believes if he is the nominee he can win them over, along with others across the country.

“I think all of us understand whether we are Democrats, whether we are independents, and some Republicans that we have a president today who is the most dangerous president in the modern history of this country,” he said.

Sanders is running on the promise to provide healthcare for all Americans, and tuition-free public colleges and universities.

He insists he can get it done even though there are members of his own party who are against it.

“How do you build a consensus, if you are elected president, with Congress to follow through and deliver on those promises?” asked ABC4 News.

“Sometimes members of Congress, Republicans, Democrats are out of touch with where the American people are. The American people understand that at a time of massive income and wealth inequality we can’t give tax breaks to billionaires,” Sanders responded.

Sanders currently holds a six delegate lead over former Vice President Joe Biden.

A lot is on the line Tuesday as voters in 14 states weigh in.

We will run the entire interview with Sanders Sunday morning on Inside Utah Politics.

