SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The case filed by Utah teenagers against the state’s ban on transgender athletes playing on girls teams moved a small step forward Thursday.

While arguments in the case were expected to be heard, instead the plaintiffs used the hearing to resolve a number of issues before proceedings move forward. Among these were keeping portions of the teens’ mental health records confidential, as Judge Keith Kelly ruled they were irrelevant to the case.

The legal pushback against the transgender athlete ban has been working its way through the courts since last summer. The families involved say they want their teen daughters to be able to play sports with their friends.

“We’re kind of tired of politicians examining people’s bodies for various problems that don’t exist,” said Katharine Biele, president of the League of Women Voters, who supports the lawsuits.

Last year, the families of two Utah high school students filed lawsuits against House Bill 11, which would prohibit transgender girls from competing in school sports.

The primary sponsor of the bill, Republican State Sen. Curt Bramble told ABC4 in a statement that all kids deserve fair opportunities to compete.

“However, we must acknowledge the fact that biological boys and girls are built differently,” he said. “House Bill 11 doesn’t prevent athletes from competing as they can still compete against their same biological gender.”

State lawmakers passed a bill in a special legislative session overriding Gov. Spencer Cox’s veto on the ban, but a judge later granted a preliminary injunction, blocking the bill from taking effect as the legal case moves forward.

Some attorneys have argued that a ban is not fair, and also filed lawsuits.

Shannon Minter, legal director of the National Center for Lesbian Rights, said that the ban isolates transgender girls from their friends and teammates.

“It’s just devastating, so that’s why we’re bringing the lawsuit,” she said.

State Rep. Kera Birkeland (R-Morgan) said in a statement that an “overwhelming majority of Utahns” support sex-specific, sex-designated protections for young athletes.

“This is why that was added to House Bill 11 in 2022 and what the lawsuit seeks to undermine,” she said.

Court adjourned Thursday without scheduling the next hearing.



