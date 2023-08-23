MILWAUKEE (AP) — Follow along for live updates on the first 2024 Republican presidential debate, which kicks off at 9 p.m. ET. The field’s early front-runner, Donald Trump, is skipping the event in favor of an interview with Tucker Carlson instead.

WHAT TO KNOW

BIDEN SAYS HE PLANS TO TRY TO WATCH DEBATE

President Joe Biden says he’s plans to take a break from vacation to watch the first Republican presidential debate, contradicting previous White House comment hoping he might avoid it.

On Wednesday, the president and first lady traveled to Pelo Dog Pilates and Indoor Cycling Boutique in South Lake Tahoe, Nevada. Speaking to reporters as he left the boutique, the president was asked about watching the GOP debate taking place hours later in Milwaukee. “I’m going to try to see — get as much as I can, yes,” he said.

Asked about his expectations, he responded, “I have none.”

Biden has nothing on his public schedule for the rest of the week after traveling to Hawaii on Monday to survey wildfire damage. While flying there aboard Air Force One, deputy White House press secretary Olivia Dalton was asked if Biden planned to watch the debate and responded, “I don’t know. I sure hope not.”

“I hope for his sake,” Dalton added. “So, but I don’t know, actually.”

CARLSON INTERVIEW WITH TRUMP TO AIR SHORTLY BEFORE DEBATE

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s interview with Donald Trump will air at 8:55 p.m. Eastern time, just minutes before the first Republican presidential debate begins.

Carlson says his interview with Trump will be posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. The interview with the early 2024 Republican presidential front-runner was prerecorded.

Trump indicated for months that he would likely skip the first GOP debate, questioning why he should appear in the same forum as candidates trailing far behind him in polls.

His move also serves the purpose of jabbing at debate host Fox News, which he has criticized as being disloyal to him. Trump’s absence from the debate is widely expected to bring down audience numbers.

BURGUM DEBATE ATTENDANCE IN DOUBT AFTER INJURY

The first Republican presidential debate was expected to be North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum’s introduction to the national stage, but his attendance is now in doubt after an injury.

Burgum hurt his Achilles tendon playing basketball with members of his campaign staff on Tuesday and was taken to the emergency room.

He plans to do a walk-through of the stage on his injured leg Wednesday and then assess with his campaign if he can do the debate.

___

Associated Press writers Sara Burnett in Milwaukee; Jill Colvin in New York; and Will Weissert in Washington contributed to this report.