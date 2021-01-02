‘An egregious ploy’: Senator Romney responds to GOP senators plan to reject electors

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – U.S. Senator Mitt Romney releases a statement in response to an announcement that several Republican senators plan to oppose certification of the presidential election results, Saturday.

On January 2, Romney responds to a group of fellow GOP senators over their plan to oppose the voting certification for several states.

“The egregious ploy to reject electors may enhance the political ambition of some, but dangerously threatens our Democratic Republic. The congressional power to reject electors is reserved for the most extreme and unusual circumstances. These are far from it,” shares Romney. “More Americans participated in this election than ever before, and they made their choice. President Trump’s lawyers made their case before scores of courts; in every instance, they failed. The Justice Department found no evidence of irregularity sufficient to overturn the election. The Presidential Voter Fraud Commission disbanded without finding such evidence.”

A group of senators announced they plan to vote out electors from several U.S. states in order to keep the 2020 election from being certified on January 6, early Saturday.

The initiative is led by Texas Senator Ted Cruz.

“My fellow Senator Ted Cruz and the co-signers of his statement argue that rejection of electors or an election audit directed by Congress would restore trust in the election. Nonsense. This argument ignores the widely perceived reality that Congress is an overwhelmingly partisan body; the American people wisely place greater trust in the federal courts where judges serve for life. Members of Congress who would substitute their own partisan judgment for that of the courts do not enhance public trust, they imperil it,” he adds.

“Were Congress to actually reject state electors, partisans would inevitably demand the same any time their candidate had lost. Congress, not voters in the respective states, would choose our presidents,” the senator shares. “Adding to this ill-conceived endeavor by some in Congress is the President’s call for his supporters to come to the Capitol on the day when this matter is to be debated and decided. This has the predictable potential to lead to disruption, and worse.”

“I could never have imagined seeing these things in the greatest democracy in the world. Has ambition so eclipsed principle?”

Congress is slated to gather for a joint session to formally count the votes of the Electoral College, on January 6, Wednesday.