‘Aight’: Utah bill honors Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell after harsh Shaq comment

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell looks on in the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Is Utah Jazz’s Donovan Mitchell greater than NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal? Utah lawmakers believe so.

On Tuesday, Representative Kera Birkeland (R-Morgan) proposed H.R. 3, a “House Resolution honoring Donovan Mitchell over Shaquille O’Neal.”

According to the bill’s text, the resolution “recognizes the exemplary service of Donovan Mitchell to the Utah Jazz and the Utah community; and suggests consideration of making the ‘Spida’ the official state arachnid.”

“Spida” is Mitchell’s nickname.

In mid-January, after the Jazz won their seventh game in a row, O’Neal said on the TNT broadcast that while Mitchell was one of his favorite players, he didn’t have what it takes to the next level.

Mitchell had a one word answer for Shaq – “Aight.”

“In Utah, we support our players when they face awkward abuse during post-game interviews disguised as pep talks,” the bill reads. “The claim by Shaquille O’Neal (Shaq) on January 21, 2021, that All-Star Donovan Mitchell Jr. (Donovan) doesn’t have what it takes to get to the next level is even less accurate than his 50.4% playoff free-throw percentage (slightly worse than Donovan’s 88.1%).”

The same night that Shaq made the comment, Mitchell made his 600th three-pointer earlier in his career than any other player.

  • Rep. Kera Birkeland wears a referee shirt while introducing a bill honoring Donovan Mitchell | Photo courtesy Utah GOP
  • Speaker of the House Brad Wilson dons a Donovan Mitchell jersey while discussing a bill honoring Donovan Mitchell | Photo courtesy Utah GOP

H.B. 3 goes on to highlight all of the ways in which Mitchell is better than O’Neal, including his SPIDACARES foundation that empowers women to follow the example set by his mother and sister.

The bill closes by adding that the “House of Representatives also recognizes the tremendous impact Shaquille O’Neal, one of the all-time NBA greats, has made in communities throughout the United States through generous donations of his time and resources.”

“Aight. That’s it,” H.B. 3 ends.

As of late Tuesday morning, the bill has passed the House as Rep. Birkeland wore a referee shirt and Speaker Brad Wilson donned a Mitchell jersey.

Read the full text of the bill here:

