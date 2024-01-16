SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Utah lawmakers have officially joined at the Utah State Capitol for the 2024 legislative general session.

Over the next few weeks, state senators and representatives will discuss, pass, and reject several new policies, some of which may be controversial. Through it all, Utah Senate President J. Stuart Adams has asked lawmakers to honor and further President Ronald Reagan’s vision while furthering four key pillars in policy.

During his opening day remarks, Adams called Reagan one of his personal heroes, saying he stood for the principles that made America great. Those principles include a limited government that is created as a convenience for the American people, not the “master” of the people.

Adams hopes these principles guide Utah lawmakers on four pillars of policy in energy, education, water, and community and family-friend culture. Adam said these pillars will help enable a future quality of life in Utah.

“We have the second-lowest electricity costs in the nation. We have the number one best return on the dollar spent on education. We have the foresight to plan and preserve our water. We stand for principles of service, giving, helping others, hard work, and ingenuity,” said Adams.

Adams outlined the legislature’s priorities in keeping Utah energy independent after using more power than the state produced in 2023. He also emphasized the need to solve Utha’s water issues, which he said would take a combination of working together with neighboring states, continuing conservation efforts, and implementing innovative policies and programs.

During his speech, Adams praised Utah’s legislature’s previous work on increasing spending on education, which he hopes to continue in 2024.

“During this session, we will prioritize creating an optional program to sustain and reward high-performing teachers,” said Adams. “The goal is to identify the best-performing teachers and reward their efforts by increasing their salaries to $100,000.”

Finally, Adams emphasized Utah’s position against social media and the efforts to make housing affordable.

“We know the way to sustain prosperity and enable the American dream does not come from a far-distant place,” said Adams. “It is best determined here, locally, in Utah. The Utah Way! In Utah, we’ve proven it with our actions. The results of those actions are demonstrated by our outcomes, over and over again.”