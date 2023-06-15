SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Utah Republican Party will sponsor two highly anticipated debates on June 20 and 22. The debates are part of the special election process to fill the vacant seat of Congressman Chris Stewart in Congressional District 2.

The debates will be live-streamed by ABC4 online and moderated by ABC4 anchor and chief political correspondent Glen Mills.

The debate schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, June 20 – Northern Utah Convention Debate, 6 pm from Woods Cross Highschool Auditorium, 600 West 2200 South, Woods Cross



Thursday, June 22 – Southern Utah Convention Debate, 6 pm from Dixie Tech Auditorium, 610 South Tech Ridge Dr, St. George

These debates, which are open to State Delegates of Congressional District 2 and the public, will provide an opportunity to hear candidates present policy proposals, articulate positions on important issues, address constituents’ concerns, and demonstrate readiness to represent constituents in Congressional District 2.

Officials say the debates will be conducted in a fair and transparent manner, with Utah Republican Chairman, Rob Axson, serving as a moderator with participation from experienced journalists and the public.

The format will include opening statements, rounds of questions on various policy issues, and closing statements.

A meet and greet with the candidates will also be included in these events. Additional details, including participating candidates and media coverage, will be available on the Utah Republican Party website.