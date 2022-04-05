(ABC4) – A new bill could be passed that would prohibit nursing facilities from closing their doors completely to visitors.

Introduced to the house in June of 2021 during the height of the pandemic the bill is being called the Essential Caregivers Act of 2021.

The bill says that it will amend certain bills and require skilled nursing facilities, nursing facilities, intermediate care facilities for the intellectually disabled, and inpatient rehabilitation facilities to permit essential caregivers access during any public health emergency under the Medicare and Medicaid programs.

According to a National Academies report, loneliness was amplified by the pandemic but most reportedly by the elderly. If this new bill were to pass, visitors could see their loved ones more often despite certain circumstances.

To view the details on the bill, visit here.