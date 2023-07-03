SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Several new laws that passed during the 2023 Utah Legislative General Session went to effect as we crossed into the halfway point of the year. Overall, 46 new bills and laws went into effect on Saturday, July 1.

Below are five of those that went into effect that you should be aware of. You can click on any of the headings to read the bills in their entirety.

S.B. 240 aims to help Utahns get into a new home through a $20,000 loan. The loan can only be used on a newly constructed townhome, condo, apartment or home that is less than $450,000, however, and is only available to first-time homebuyers. Those who qualify can use the funds toward a down payment, closing costs, or a permanent reduction on the interest rate of a qualifying mortgage loan.

This new bill gives better protections to student-athletes when it comes to what they can wear while playing a sport. The bill bans schools and organizations that govern student-athletes from stopping a student from wearing religious clothing, or clothing consistent with their religious beliefs, such as the hijab. The bill specifically says a student has the right to wear religious clothing that coincides with their beliefs while participating in a sport, so long as it’s not “substantially” covering the uniform.

The major portion of the amendments made by H.B. 491 includes the creation of a new role: The Great Salt Lake Commissioner. The commissioner is appointed by the Utah Governor and will serve a term of six years. According to the bill, the commissioner’s job is to oversee the health of the Great Salt Lake, including meeting with state agencies to create a “strategic plan” to save the lake and improve its health. In May, Gov. Cox appointed former Department of Natural Resources Director Brian Steed as the commissioner. Now that the new bill has officially gone into effect, Steed has assumed his new role.

H.B. 324 provides employees greater protections with the creation of the workplace violence protective order. The order, which can be requested by an employer, requires a court to take certain actions to protect employees in the workplace. Much like any protective order, a workplace violence protective order comes with additional penalties if violated. It can be requested if an employer suspects or knows there will be bodily injury to themselves or an employee or significant damage to property at the workplace. A violation of a workplace violence protective order is considered to be a Class A misdemeanor, which is punishable by up to a year in jail and up to $2,500 in fine.

This bill requires school agencies to create an emergency preparedness plan and include appropriate training for students and adults for active threat events. The law also includes required drills under the existing drill plan, which requires at least four drills per academic year. The first and third drills must be fire drills, however, the second and fourth drills can be substituted for security drills such as a shelter-in-place. It also requires the state board to define what constitutes as an “active threat.”

As mentioned above, these are only five of the 46 new Utah bills, laws, and amendments that went into effect on Saturday. A full list of bills can be found online on the Utah Legislature website.