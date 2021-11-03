2021 Utah Municipal Election Results

FILE – In this Aug. 30, 2021 file photo, mail in ballots run through a sorting machine at the Sacramento County Registrar of Voters office in Sacramento, Calif. A group of election security experts will ask California officials, Thursday, Sept. 2, to take additional steps to protect the upcoming governor’s recall election after the unauthorized release of voting system software in other states. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

Davis County

BOUNTIFUL

Mayor

Kendalyn Keyes Harris: 7,554

Randy Lewis (inc.): 3,826

City Council

Jesse Bell: 6,311

Cecilee Price-Huish: 5,884

Beth Child: 5,412

Seth Robert Wright: 3,060

CENTERVILLE

Mayor

Clark Wilkinson (inc.): 2,918

Lawrence Wright: 1,504

City Council

Gina Hirst: 2,502

Spencer Summerhays: 2,489

Nannette S. Smith: 1,762

Stephanie (McIntyre) Ivie (inc.): 1,598

Bond Proposition

For: 1,998

Against: 1,774

CLEARFIELD

Mayor

Mark R. Shepherd (inc.): 1,565

City Council (vote for up to two)

Tim Roper (inc.): 1,386

Karece Thompson (inc.): 1,343

Write in: 80

CLINTON

Mayor

Brandon Stanger: 1,716

Lane “Mitch” Adams (inc.): 1,679

City Council (vote for up to two)

Marie Dougherty: 2,777

Gary Tyler: 1,505

Michael Petersen (inc.): 1,430

FARMINGTON

Mayor

Brett Anderson: 2,508

Rebecca Wayment: 1,611

City Council (vote for up to two)

Alex B. Leeman: 2,292

Melissa Allphin Layton: 2,030

Shawn J. Beus (inc.): 1,815

Tyler L. Turner: 1,343

FRUIT HEIGHTS

Mayor

John M. Pohlman (inc.): 835

Laura Hubrich: 541

City Council (vote for up to two)

Florence Sadler: 935

George Ray: 891

Korrin Dickson: 483

KAYSVILLE

Mayor

Tamara (Tami) Tran: 3,920

Jay Welk: 2,663

City Council (vote for up to two)

Abbigayle (Abbi) Hunt: 3,347

Perry R. Oaks: 3,324

Andre M Lortz (inc.): 2,913

Nate Jackson: 2,422

Proposition 8

For: 4,589

Against: 1,956

LAYTON

Mayor

Joy Petro: 9,255

City Council (vote for up to two)

Tyson Roberts: 6,071

Bettina Smith Edmondson: 4,841

Jesse Barocio: 4,505

C J Benson: 4,131

NORTH SALT LAKE

Mayor

Brian J. Horrocks: 2,135

Gary Widders: 526

City Council (vote for up to two)

Alisa VanLangeveld: 1,501

Lisa Baskin (inc.): 1,384

Tammy Clayton: 1,132

Mitch Torgerson: 942

SOUTH WEBER

Mayor

Rod Westbroek: 1,031

Wayne Winsor: 809

City Council

Joel Dills: 1,007

Angie Petty (inc.): 879

Marty McFadden: 496

T G George (Write-in): 735

Proposition 14

For: 858

Against: 621

SUNSET

Mayor

D. Howard Madsen (inc.): 328

Beverly K. Macfarlane: 292

Linda L. Kight (write-in): 11

City Council (Four-year term)

Scott S. Wiggill (inc.): 371

Nancy Greco Smalling (inc.): 356

Ryan Furniss: 259

Ronald Fish Wilson: 107

City Council (Two-year term)

Nakisha Rigley (write-in): 171

SYRACUSE

Mayor

Dave Maughan: 2,456

Michael Gailey (inc.): 2,124

City Council (vote for up to two)

Jordan B. Savage (inc.): 2,612

Jennifer Carver: 2,006

Paul Watson: 1,893

Brett D. Cragun: 1,882

WEST BOUNTIFUL

Mayor

Kenneth Romney (inc.): 986

City Council (vote for up to two)

Mark Preece (inc.): 642

Kelly Enquist (inc.): 613

Michelle Curtis: 519

Jessica Gertsch: 327

WEST POINT

Mayor

Brian Vincent: 1,052

Gary L Petersen: 1,034

City Council (Vote for up to two)

Brad Lee: 1,241

Michele Swenson: 1,019

Andy Dawson (inc.): 904

Jeremy Strong: 706

WOODS CROSS

Mayor

Ryan Westergard: 1,283

City Council (vote for up to two)

Jessica Kelemen: 1,007

Gary Sharp: 707

Jim Grover: 582

Tamra Dayley (inc.): 393

Salt Lake County

ALTA

Mayor

Roger Bourke: 60

Council At-Large

John Byrne: 53

Carolyn Anctil: 45

Margaret Bourke (inc.): 36

BLUFFDALE (ranked-choice)

Mayor

Natalie Hall: 1,494

John Roberts: 494

City Council At-Large (two seats)

Traci Crockett (inc.): 651

Wendy Aston (inc.): 536

Connie Robbins: 429

Blain Dietrich: 131

Tammy Rasmussen: 103

BRIGHTON

Mayor

Dan Knopp (inc.): 129

City Council At-Large (two seats)

Carolyn Keigley (inc.): 104

Keith Zuspan (inc.): 75

Eli Lovett: 42

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS (ranked-choice)

Mayor

Mike Weichers: 2,360

Eric Kraan: 1,931

Maile Evans: 1,301

Ed Schwartz: 320

Timothy Hallback: 207

City Council 3

Shawn Newell: 658

Mike Hanson: 526

David Rawlings: 374

Rumar Boman: 60

E. Samuel McShaffrey: 22

City Council 4

Ellen Birrell: 919

Ernie Kim: 816

Lee Anne Walker: 120

DRAPER (ranked-choice)

Mayor

Troy Walker (inc.): 3,443

City Council (two seats)

Tasha Lowery (inc.): 2,026

Hubert Huh: 1,459

Mike Green (inc.): 972

Will Ashby: 345

Russ Fugal: 258

Danita Rouzer: 152

Rachelle Farley: 97

HERRIMAN

Mayor

Lorin Palmer: 2,647

Clint Smith: 1,597

City Council 2

Teddy Hodges: 617

Aly Escobar: 277

City Council 3

Sherrie Ohrn (inc.): 712

HOLLADAY

Mayor

Robert Dahle (inc.): 3,836

City Council 1

D. Ty Brewer: 503

Melissa Blackham Hilton: 473

City Council 3

Paul Fotheringham (inc.): 744

MIDVALE

Mayor

Robert Hale (inc.): 1,435

Marcus Stevenson: 1,342

Amanda Hollingsworth: 334

City Council 4

Bryant Brown (inc.): 516

City Council 5

Dustin Gettel (inc.): 401

Wayne Sharp: 165

MILLCREEK (ranked-choice)

City Council 2

Jeremiah Clark: 816

Thom Desirant: 728

Angel Vice: 471

Lynda Bagley-Gibson: 159

City Council 4

Bev Uipi (inc.): 1,361

Bruce Parker: 1,016

Beverly Boyce: 352

Rex Williams: 250

MURRAY

Mayor

Brett Hales: 4,954

Clark Bullen: 3,170

City Council 2

Pamela Cotter: 925

Joe Silverzweig: 683

City Council 4

Diane Turner (inc.): 874

Daren Rasmussen: 488

RIVERTON (ranked-choice)

Mayor

Trent Staggs (inc.): 3,803

City Council 3

Tawnee McCay (inc.): 645

City Council 4

Tish Buroker (inc.): 909

SALT LAKE CITY (ranked choice)

City Council 1

Victoria Petro-Eschler: 1,109

Blake Perez: 971

Richard Barnes: 252

City Council 2

Alejandro “Ale” Puy: 765

Billy Palmer: 488

Dennis Faris (inc.): 288

Daniel Tuutau: 126

Nigel Swaby: 115

City Council 3

Chris Wharton (inc.): 2,850

Casey O’Brien McDonough: 924

David Berg: 756

City Council 5

Darin Mano (inc.): 1,992

Sarah Reale: 940

Amy Hawkins: 733

George Chapman: 203

Vance Hansen: 39

City Council 7

Amy Fowler (inc.): 2,794

Rainer Huck: 1,234

Ben Raskin: 275

SANDY (ranked-choice)

Mayor

Monica Zoltanski: 2,649

Jim Bennett: 2,507

Kris Nicholl: 1,560

Linda Saville: 1,721

Brooke Christensen: 1,441

Mike Applegarth: 1,219

Marci Houseman: 1,051

Ronald Jones: 752

City Council At-Large

Brooke D’Sousa: 4,099

Aaron Dekeyzer: 3,619

Kristen Wray: 1,561

Steven Calbert: 1,111

Rebecca Colley: 1,230

Evan Tobin: 660

City Council 1

Katie Johnson: 971

Ryan Mecham: 926

Jeffory Mulcahy: 535

City Council 3

Zach Robinson: 2,036

Jim Edwards: 1,448

Bekah Craig: 454

SOUTH JORDAN

Mayor

Dawn Ramsey (inc.): 8,811

Stone Fonua: 808

City Council 3

Don Shelton (inc.): 2,354

City Council 4

Jason McGuire (inc.): 1,460

SOUTH SALT LAKE

Mayor

Cherie Wood (inc.): 1,206

Jake Christensen: 451

L. Shane Siwik: 398

City Council At-Large

Clarissa Williams: 1,018

Olivia Spencer: 922

City Council District 2

Sam Garfield: 134

Corey Thomas (inc.): 145

City Council District 3

Sharla Bynum (inc.): 256

Aileen Hampton: 119

TAYLORSVILLE

Mayor

Kristie Steadman Overson (inc.): 4,576

City Council District 3

Anna Barbieri (inc.): 954

City Council District 4

Meredith Harker (inc.): 794

City Council District 5

Robert (Bob) Knudsen: 694

Larry Johnson: 647

WEST JORDAN

City Council At-Large (three seats)

Kayleen Whitelock (inc.): 3,813

Kelvin Green (inc.): 3,303

Pamela Bloom: 3,301

Chad Lamb (inc.): 3,171

Mikey Smith: 1,677

Mike S. Withers: 1,616

WEST VALLEY CITY

Mayor

Karen Lang: 4,984

Steve Buhler: 3,530

City Council At-Large

Lars Nordfel (inc.): 4,922

Jim Vesock: 3,048

City Council District 2

Scott Harmon: 1,510

Chris Bell: 1,013

City Council District 4

Jake Fitisemanu (inc.): 1,303

Darrell Curtis: 1,164

Summit County

COALVILLE

Mayor

Mark R. Marsh: 237

Lynn Wood: 206

City Council

Louise Willoughby: 265

Stefanie Bowen: 192

Christopher Horne: 160

Steven B. Richins: 234

KAMAS

City Council

Jessica Allen Bateman: 201

David W. Darcey: 286

Natalie Ruth Souza: 120

Kandilee Sauter: 201

OAKLEY

Mayor

Zane K. Woolstenhulme: 251

Joe B. Frazier: 208

City Council

Clayton Page: 165

Kelly Kimber: 342

Steve M. Wilmoth: 211

Marissa Dillman: 154

PARK CITY

Mayor

Andy Beerman: 1,164

Nann Worel: 1,855

City Council

Jeremy Rubell: 1,948

Tim B. Henney: 1,296

Tana Toly: 2,000

SOUTH SUMMIT FIRE DISTRICT

Commissioner

Craig Fry: 860

Tyler Lewis: 767

Snyderville Service Area No. 3 Upper

Benjamin Arnold: 45

Suzanne Carpenter: 79

Park City School District Bond

For: 5,077

Against: 2,819

County General Obligation Bond

For: 7,535

Against: 3,453

Tooele County

ERDA

City Council District 1

Scott Droubay: 143

David Judd: 88

City Council District 2

Mindy Walters: 76

Terry Miner: 107

City Council District 3

Joshua Martin: 162

Larry Hatfield: 50

City Council District 4

Craig Smith: 135

Keith Toone: 121

City Council District 5

Lorri Witowski: 93

Jess Bird: 121

Stansbury Recreation Service Area Board Member

Scott Klein: 538

John H. Wright: 632

Cassandra Arnell: 737

Michael R. Johnson: 487

Stansbury Park Improvement Board Member:

Neil Smart: 817

Adele Connell Young: 650

Brock Griffith: 863

GRANTSVILLE

Mayor

John Scott Stice: 1,288

Neil Critchlow: 1,451

City Council

Derek Dalton: 998

Erik Stromberg: 1,280

Jolene Jenkins: 1,454

Scott Bevan: 1,445

RUSH VALLEY

Town Council

Lacey Burrows: 96

Jeremiah Harding: 100

Nickie Gillins-Anderton: 34

STOCKTON

Mayor

Joe Johnston: 78

Nando Meli Jr.: 105

Stockton Town Council

David Nutzman: 111

Dallas Van Vliet: 102

Henry Thomas: 106

TOOELE

Mayor

Debbie Winn: 3,314

Ed Hansen: 2,227

City Council

Maresa Manzione (inc.): 2,606

Matt Robinson: 2,386

Dave McCall: 2,603

Melodi Gochis (inc.): 2,565

WENDOVER

Mayor

Dennis Sweat: 39

Manuel Gomez: 19

Utah County

ALPINE

Mayor

Carla Merrill: 1,381

Gary Cooper: 505

City Council

Ethan Allen (two-year term): 616

Jessica Smuin (two-year term): 1,255

Ed Bush (four-year term): 602

Kelli B. Law (four-year term): 1,302

Jason Thelin (four-year term): 1,344

AMERICAN FORK

Mayor

Brad Frost: 2,544

Tim Holley: 618

City Council

Staci Carroll: 2,479

Ryan Hunter: 2,467

Carissa George: 733

CEDAR FORT

Mayor

Wyatt Cook: 96

Maria Fernandez: n/a

City Council:

Brad Norris (Seat A): 117

Greg Cutburth (Seat B): 40

Rett Messersmith (Seat B): 94

Jed Berry (Seat C): 88

Scott Christensen (Seat C): n/a

CEDAR HILLS

Mayor

Denise Andersen (unopposed): 974

City Council

Laura Ellison (inc.): 825

Alexandra McEwen: 505

Bob Morgan: 334

Britney Lindsey: 273

EAGLE MOUNTAIN

Mayor

Tom Westmoreland: 1,125

Melissa Clark: 1,012

City Council

Brett Wright: 1,240

Rich Wood: 1,025

Donna Rivera Burnham (inc.): 1,060

Jason Allen: 682

ELK RIDGE (RANKED-CHOICE)

Mayor

Robert Haddock: 369

Gordon Reynolds: 284

George D. Potter: 119

City Council

Tanya Willis: 347

Jared Peterson: 275

GENOLA (RANKED-CHOICE)

Mayor

Mary Larson:

Giala S. Murdoch:

City Council (four-year term)

Hale Robison: 93

Daron S. Hughes: 28

Grant Lundberg: 46

HIGHLAND

Mayor

Kurt Ostler (unopposed): ​​2,360

City Council

Sarah D. Petersen: 1,502

Scott L. Smith (inc.): 1,402

Jerry Abbott: 1,401

Colby Gibson: 990

LEHI (ranked-choice)

Mayor

Mark I. Johnson:

Jesse L. Riddle:

City Council (4-year term)

Cami Purtschert: 505 (eliminated)

Paul Hancock: 2,583

Aaron Bullen: 456 (eliminated)

Chris Condie: 3,073

Nicole Kunze: 623 (eliminated)

Montane C Hamilton: 230 (eliminated)

Michelle Miles: 648 (eliminated)

Ethan M. Erickson: 177 (eliminated)

Lori McIntosh Le: 507 (eliminated)

LINDON

Mayor

Shawn D. Moon: 941

Carolyn Lundberg: 1,100

City Council

Jennifer Price: 606

Van Broderick: 1,080

Cole D. Hooley: 794

Jake Hoyt: 1,316

MAPLETON

Mayor

Dallas Hakes (unopposed): 1,300

City Council

Kasey Beck: 1,107

A.J. Rounds: 739

E. Reid Carlson: 799

Jim Lundberg: 707

OREM

Mayor

Jim Evans: 4,018

David A. Young: 5,272

City Council

Shaunte Ruiz Zundel: 2,795

David M. Spencer: 6,012

Quinn Mecham: 3,237

Tom Macdonald (inc.): 4,542

LaNae Millett: 6,560

PROVO

Mayor

Michelle Kaufusi (inc.): 6,197

Kenneth W. Dudley: 2,057

City Council

Aaron Skabelund: 3,425

Katrice MacKay: 4,417

Tom Sitake Sr. (write-in): 352

City Council District 2

George Handley (unopposed): 670

City Council District 5

Coy D. Porter: 409

Rachel Whipple: 464

SALEM

Mayor

Kurt L Christensen (unopposed): 1,230

City Council

Kelly Peterson: 740

Cristy Simons: 911

Jason B. Stewart: 527

Jeff Long: 646

SANTAQUIN

Mayor

Dan Olson: 1,366

Jody Reid: 386

City Council

Art Adcock: 945

Betsy Montoya (inc.): 810

Jeff Siddoway: 837

Mike Weight: 679

SARATOGA SPRINGS

Mayor

Jim Miller (unopposed): ​​1,625

City Council

Stephen L. Willden (inc.): 1,439

Ricky Felix: 254

Michael D. S. McOmber (inc.): 1,252

Nic Laughter: 321

SPANISH FORK

Mayor

Mike Mendenhall: 3,496

Derek Geslison: 845

City Council

Bret Bills: 1,337

Kevin Oyler: 2,691

Mike Clayson: 1,600

Shane Marshall (inc.): 2,418

SPRINGVILLE (RANKED CHOICE)

Mayor

Matt Packard: 3,381

Matthew Norman Bradley: 445

Ryan Miller: 501

City Council (4-year term)

Dale Watson: eliminated

Craig Jensen: 2,292 (second seat)

Michael Snelson: 2,581 (first seat)

Craig Conover: eliminated

Marcia Conover-Harris: eliminated

Ximena M. Bishop: eliminated

Amanda Miller: eliminated

City Council (2-year term)

Chris Sorensen:

Lyle Wert:

Kelly Jensen:

VINEYARD (RANKED CHOICE)

Mayor

Julie Fullmer: 597

Maria Guadalupe Cane: 38

Marc Brimhall: 57

City Council (four-year term)

Nef Pacheco: eliminated

Amber Rasmussen: 397

Mardi Sifuentes: 359

Kristal C. Price (write-in): eliminated

WOODLAND HILLS (RANKED CHOICE)

Mayor

Benjamin J Hillyard: eliminated

Mike Lauritzen: 140

Brent Winder: 174

City Council (four-year term)

Janet Lunt: 196

Toby M. Harding: eliminated

Cody Chamberlain: eliminated

Dorel B. Kynaston: 171

Weber County

FARR WEST

Mayor

Ken Phippen: 796

Z. Lee Dickemore: 792

City Council

Katie A. Williams: ​​838

Bruce N. Richins: 787

Boyd Ferrin: 1,095

HARRISVILLE

Mayor

Michelle Tait: 714

Larry Lilly: ​​176

City Council

David Schad: 147

Stephen Weiss: 564

Jeffery Pearce: 286

Maxwell Jackson: 592

City Council (two-year term)

Kenny Loveland: 785

HOOPER

City Council (Districts 1 and 2)

Chris Paulsen: 183

Bryce Wilcox: 378

City Council (Districts 3 and 6)

Scott Boerstra (withdrew):

Lisa L. Northrop: 432

City Council (Districts 4 and 5)

Debra Marigoni: 266

Brad Ostler: 190

HUNTSVILLE

Mayor

Doug Allen: 93

Richard L. Sorensen: 148

Town Council

Artie Powell: 154

Santos Arroyo: 102

Sandy Hunter: 157

NORTH OGDEN

Mayor

S. Neal Berube: 3,197

City Council (two)

Blake D. Cevering: 2,020

Jay D Dalpias: 1,967

Stefanie Casey: 1,458

Spencer C. Stephens: 1,547

OGDEN

City Council (District 1)

Angela Choberka: 577

Thomas H. Gooch: 308

City Council (District 3)

Priscilla Martinez: 960

Ken Richey: 994

City Council (At Large A)

Marcia l. White: 4,310

Daniel J.Gladwell: 2,718

City Council (At Large B)

Sebastian Benitez: 3,113

Bart Blair: 3,851

PLAIN CITY

Mayor

John Beesley: 1,116

Miles Robinson: 415

City Council

Luigi Panunzio: 1,084

Jed Jenkins: 1,126

PLEASANT VIEW

Mayor

Leonard Call: 1,459

Write-in totals: 189

City Council

Phillip L. Nelsen: 1,284

Steven Gibson: 1,298

Write-in totals: 114

RIVERDALE

Mayor

Braden D. Mitchell: 1,152

City Council (two)

Jeffrey F Savage: 135

Bart Stevens: 779

Karina E. Merrill: 642

Anne K. Hansen: 819

ROY

Mayor

Robert E. Dandoy: 3,764

City Council (two)

Sophie Paul: 2,574

Ashlee Kurys: 1,012

Randy R. Scadden: 2,515

Kevin Homer: 1,492

SOUTH OGDEN

Mayor

Russell L. Porter: 2,019

City Council (two-year seat)

Brandon Dominguez: 777

Jeanette C. Smyth: 1,432

City Council (two)

Susan Stewart: 1,510

Jeremy Howe: 819

Mike Howard: 1,389

UINTAH

Mayor

Gordon S. Cutler: 253

City Council (two)

Austin Bennion: 105

Kristi Bell: 244

Michelle H. Roberts: 118

Rob Guiller: 79

WASHINGTON TERRACE

Mayor

Brett Degroot: 464

Mark C. Allen: 903

City Council

Jill Christiansen: 853

Jeff West: 679

Nathan Howard: 481

Larry D. Weir: 497

WEST HAVEN

Mayor

Rob Vanderwood: 1,673

Sharon Arrington Bolos: 1,147

City Council (two)

Clarence L. Kelley: 1,097

Jonathan “Ryan” Swapp: 1,370

Ryan Saunders: 1,693

David E. Smith: 734

Hooper Water District

Board of Trustees At-Large

Wayne B. Haws: 2,590

Board of Trustees Div. 3

Gary M. Kapp: 175

Cole Tubbs: 367

Weber Fire District

Board of Trustees At-Large (two)

Kevin Ward: 2,084

Dan Ianniello: 1,247

Kerry W. Gibson: 1,018