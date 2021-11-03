2021 Utah Municipal Election Results

- Davis County
BOUNTIFUL
Mayor
Kendalyn Keyes Harris: 7,554
Randy Lewis (inc.): 3,826
City Council
Jesse Bell: 6,311
Cecilee Price-Huish: 5,884
Beth Child: 5,412
Seth Robert Wright: 3,060
CENTERVILLE
Mayor
Clark Wilkinson (inc.): 2,918
Lawrence Wright: 1,504
City Council
Gina Hirst: 2,502
Spencer Summerhays: 2,489
Nannette S. Smith: 1,762
Stephanie (McIntyre) Ivie (inc.): 1,598
Bond Proposition
For: 1,998
Against: 1,774
CLEARFIELD
Mayor
Mark R. Shepherd (inc.): 1,565
City Council (vote for up to two)
Tim Roper (inc.): 1,386
Karece Thompson (inc.): 1,343
Write in: 80
CLINTON
Mayor
Brandon Stanger: 1,716
Lane “Mitch” Adams (inc.): 1,679
City Council (vote for up to two)
Marie Dougherty: 2,777
Gary Tyler: 1,505
Michael Petersen (inc.): 1,430
FARMINGTON
Mayor
Brett Anderson: 2,508
Rebecca Wayment: 1,611
City Council (vote for up to two)
Alex B. Leeman: 2,292
Melissa Allphin Layton: 2,030
Shawn J. Beus (inc.): 1,815
Tyler L. Turner: 1,343
FRUIT HEIGHTS
Mayor
John M. Pohlman (inc.): 835
Laura Hubrich: 541
City Council (vote for up to two)
Florence Sadler: 935
George Ray: 891
Korrin Dickson: 483
KAYSVILLE
Mayor
Tamara (Tami) Tran: 3,920
Jay Welk: 2,663
City Council (vote for up to two)
Abbigayle (Abbi) Hunt: 3,347
Perry R. Oaks: 3,324
Andre M Lortz (inc.): 2,913
Nate Jackson: 2,422
Proposition 8
For: 4,589
Against: 1,956
LAYTON
Mayor
Joy Petro: 9,255
City Council (vote for up to two)
Tyson Roberts: 6,071
Bettina Smith Edmondson: 4,841
Jesse Barocio: 4,505
C J Benson: 4,131
NORTH SALT LAKE
Mayor
Brian J. Horrocks: 2,135
Gary Widders: 526
City Council (vote for up to two)
Alisa VanLangeveld: 1,501
Lisa Baskin (inc.): 1,384
Tammy Clayton: 1,132
Mitch Torgerson: 942
SOUTH WEBER
Mayor
Rod Westbroek: 1,031
Wayne Winsor: 809
City Council
Joel Dills: 1,007
Angie Petty (inc.): 879
Marty McFadden: 496
T G George (Write-in): 735
Proposition 14
For: 858
Against: 621
SUNSET
Mayor
D. Howard Madsen (inc.): 328
Beverly K. Macfarlane: 292
Linda L. Kight (write-in): 11
City Council (Four-year term)
Scott S. Wiggill (inc.): 371
Nancy Greco Smalling (inc.): 356
Ryan Furniss: 259
Ronald Fish Wilson: 107
City Council (Two-year term)
Nakisha Rigley (write-in): 171
SYRACUSE
Mayor
Dave Maughan: 2,456
Michael Gailey (inc.): 2,124
City Council (vote for up to two)
Jordan B. Savage (inc.): 2,612
Jennifer Carver: 2,006
Paul Watson: 1,893
Brett D. Cragun: 1,882
WEST BOUNTIFUL
Mayor
Kenneth Romney (inc.): 986
City Council (vote for up to two)
Mark Preece (inc.): 642
Kelly Enquist (inc.): 613
Michelle Curtis: 519
Jessica Gertsch: 327
WEST POINT
Mayor
Brian Vincent: 1,052
Gary L Petersen: 1,034
City Council (Vote for up to two)
Brad Lee: 1,241
Michele Swenson: 1,019
Andy Dawson (inc.): 904
Jeremy Strong: 706
WOODS CROSS
Mayor
Ryan Westergard: 1,283
City Council (vote for up to two)
Jessica Kelemen: 1,007
Gary Sharp: 707
Jim Grover: 582
Tamra Dayley (inc.): 393
Salt Lake County
ALTA
Mayor
Roger Bourke: 60
Council At-Large
John Byrne: 53
Carolyn Anctil: 45
Margaret Bourke (inc.): 36
BLUFFDALE (ranked-choice)
Mayor
Natalie Hall: 1,494
John Roberts: 494
City Council At-Large (two seats)
Traci Crockett (inc.): 651
Wendy Aston (inc.): 536
Connie Robbins: 429
Blain Dietrich: 131
Tammy Rasmussen: 103
BRIGHTON
Mayor
Dan Knopp (inc.): 129
City Council At-Large (two seats)
Carolyn Keigley (inc.): 104
Keith Zuspan (inc.): 75
Eli Lovett: 42
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS (ranked-choice)
Mayor
Mike Weichers: 2,360
Eric Kraan: 1,931
Maile Evans: 1,301
Ed Schwartz: 320
Timothy Hallback: 207
City Council 3
Shawn Newell: 658
Mike Hanson: 526
David Rawlings: 374
Rumar Boman: 60
E. Samuel McShaffrey: 22
City Council 4
Ellen Birrell: 919
Ernie Kim: 816
Lee Anne Walker: 120
DRAPER (ranked-choice)
Mayor
Troy Walker (inc.): 3,443
City Council (two seats)
Tasha Lowery (inc.): 2,026
Hubert Huh: 1,459
Mike Green (inc.): 972
Will Ashby: 345
Russ Fugal: 258
Danita Rouzer: 152
Rachelle Farley: 97
HERRIMAN
Mayor
Lorin Palmer: 2,647
Clint Smith: 1,597
City Council 2
Teddy Hodges: 617
Aly Escobar: 277
City Council 3
Sherrie Ohrn (inc.): 712
HOLLADAY
Mayor
Robert Dahle (inc.): 3,836
City Council 1
D. Ty Brewer: 503
Melissa Blackham Hilton: 473
City Council 3
Paul Fotheringham (inc.): 744
MIDVALE
Mayor
Robert Hale (inc.): 1,435
Marcus Stevenson: 1,342
Amanda Hollingsworth: 334
City Council 4
Bryant Brown (inc.): 516
City Council 5
Dustin Gettel (inc.): 401
Wayne Sharp: 165
MILLCREEK (ranked-choice)
City Council 2
Jeremiah Clark: 816
Thom Desirant: 728
Angel Vice: 471
Lynda Bagley-Gibson: 159
City Council 4
Bev Uipi (inc.): 1,361
Bruce Parker: 1,016
Beverly Boyce: 352
Rex Williams: 250
MURRAY
Mayor
Brett Hales: 4,954
Clark Bullen: 3,170
City Council 2
Pamela Cotter: 925
Joe Silverzweig: 683
City Council 4
Diane Turner (inc.): 874
Daren Rasmussen: 488
RIVERTON (ranked-choice)
Mayor
Trent Staggs (inc.): 3,803
City Council 3
Tawnee McCay (inc.): 645
City Council 4
Tish Buroker (inc.): 909
SALT LAKE CITY (ranked choice)
City Council 1
Victoria Petro-Eschler: 1,109
Blake Perez: 971
Richard Barnes: 252
City Council 2
Alejandro “Ale” Puy: 765
Billy Palmer: 488
Dennis Faris (inc.): 288
Daniel Tuutau: 126
Nigel Swaby: 115
City Council 3
Chris Wharton (inc.): 2,850
Casey O’Brien McDonough: 924
David Berg: 756
City Council 5
Darin Mano (inc.): 1,992
Sarah Reale: 940
Amy Hawkins: 733
George Chapman: 203
Vance Hansen: 39
City Council 7
Amy Fowler (inc.): 2,794
Rainer Huck: 1,234
Ben Raskin: 275
SANDY (ranked-choice)
Mayor
Monica Zoltanski: 2,649
Jim Bennett: 2,507
Kris Nicholl: 1,560
Linda Saville: 1,721
Brooke Christensen: 1,441
Mike Applegarth: 1,219
Marci Houseman: 1,051
Ronald Jones: 752
City Council At-Large
Brooke D’Sousa: 4,099
Aaron Dekeyzer: 3,619
Kristen Wray: 1,561
Steven Calbert: 1,111
Rebecca Colley: 1,230
Evan Tobin: 660
City Council 1
Katie Johnson: 971
Ryan Mecham: 926
Jeffory Mulcahy: 535
City Council 3
Zach Robinson: 2,036
Jim Edwards: 1,448
Bekah Craig: 454
SOUTH JORDAN
Mayor
Dawn Ramsey (inc.): 8,811
Stone Fonua: 808
City Council 3
Don Shelton (inc.): 2,354
City Council 4
Jason McGuire (inc.): 1,460
SOUTH SALT LAKE
Mayor
Cherie Wood (inc.): 1,206
Jake Christensen: 451
L. Shane Siwik: 398
City Council At-Large
Clarissa Williams: 1,018
Olivia Spencer: 922
City Council District 2
Sam Garfield: 134
Corey Thomas (inc.): 145
City Council District 3
Sharla Bynum (inc.): 256
Aileen Hampton: 119
TAYLORSVILLE
Mayor
Kristie Steadman Overson (inc.): 4,576
City Council District 3
Anna Barbieri (inc.): 954
City Council District 4
Meredith Harker (inc.): 794
City Council District 5
Robert (Bob) Knudsen: 694
Larry Johnson: 647
WEST JORDAN
City Council At-Large (three seats)
Kayleen Whitelock (inc.): 3,813
Kelvin Green (inc.): 3,303
Pamela Bloom: 3,301
Chad Lamb (inc.): 3,171
Mikey Smith: 1,677
Mike S. Withers: 1,616
WEST VALLEY CITY
Mayor
Karen Lang: 4,984
Steve Buhler: 3,530
City Council At-Large
Lars Nordfel (inc.): 4,922
Jim Vesock: 3,048
City Council District 2
Scott Harmon: 1,510
Chris Bell: 1,013
City Council District 4
Jake Fitisemanu (inc.): 1,303
Darrell Curtis: 1,164
Summit County
COALVILLE
Mayor
Mark R. Marsh: 237
Lynn Wood: 206
City Council
Louise Willoughby: 265
Stefanie Bowen: 192
Christopher Horne: 160
Steven B. Richins: 234
KAMAS
City Council
Jessica Allen Bateman: 201
David W. Darcey: 286
Natalie Ruth Souza: 120
Kandilee Sauter: 201
OAKLEY
Mayor
Zane K. Woolstenhulme: 251
Joe B. Frazier: 208
City Council
Clayton Page: 165
Kelly Kimber: 342
Steve M. Wilmoth: 211
Marissa Dillman: 154
PARK CITY
Mayor
Andy Beerman: 1,164
Nann Worel: 1,855
City Council
Jeremy Rubell: 1,948
Tim B. Henney: 1,296
Tana Toly: 2,000
SOUTH SUMMIT FIRE DISTRICT
Commissioner
Craig Fry: 860
Tyler Lewis: 767
Snyderville Service Area No. 3 Upper
Benjamin Arnold: 45
Suzanne Carpenter: 79
Park City School District Bond
For: 5,077
Against: 2,819
County General Obligation Bond
For: 7,535
Against: 3,453
Tooele County
ERDA
City Council District 1
Scott Droubay: 143
David Judd: 88
City Council District 2
Mindy Walters: 76
Terry Miner: 107
City Council District 3
Joshua Martin: 162
Larry Hatfield: 50
City Council District 4
Craig Smith: 135
Keith Toone: 121
City Council District 5
Lorri Witowski: 93
Jess Bird: 121
Stansbury Recreation Service Area Board Member
Scott Klein: 538
John H. Wright: 632
Cassandra Arnell: 737
Michael R. Johnson: 487
Stansbury Park Improvement Board Member:
Neil Smart: 817
Adele Connell Young: 650
Brock Griffith: 863
GRANTSVILLE
Mayor
John Scott Stice: 1,288
Neil Critchlow: 1,451
City Council
Derek Dalton: 998
Erik Stromberg: 1,280
Jolene Jenkins: 1,454
Scott Bevan: 1,445
RUSH VALLEY
Town Council
Lacey Burrows: 96
Jeremiah Harding: 100
Nickie Gillins-Anderton: 34
STOCKTON
Mayor
Joe Johnston: 78
Nando Meli Jr.: 105
Stockton Town Council
David Nutzman: 111
Dallas Van Vliet: 102
Henry Thomas: 106
TOOELE
Mayor
Debbie Winn: 3,314
Ed Hansen: 2,227
City Council
Maresa Manzione (inc.): 2,606
Matt Robinson: 2,386
Dave McCall: 2,603
Melodi Gochis (inc.): 2,565
WENDOVER
Mayor
Dennis Sweat: 39
Manuel Gomez: 19
Utah County
ALPINE
Mayor
Carla Merrill: 1,381
Gary Cooper: 505
City Council
Ethan Allen (two-year term): 616
Jessica Smuin (two-year term): 1,255
Ed Bush (four-year term): 602
Kelli B. Law (four-year term): 1,302
Jason Thelin (four-year term): 1,344
AMERICAN FORK
Mayor
Brad Frost: 2,544
Tim Holley: 618
City Council
Staci Carroll: 2,479
Ryan Hunter: 2,467
Carissa George: 733
CEDAR FORT
Mayor
Wyatt Cook: 96
Maria Fernandez: n/a
City Council:
Brad Norris (Seat A): 117
Greg Cutburth (Seat B): 40
Rett Messersmith (Seat B): 94
Jed Berry (Seat C): 88
Scott Christensen (Seat C): n/a
CEDAR HILLS
Mayor
Denise Andersen (unopposed): 974
City Council
Laura Ellison (inc.): 825
Alexandra McEwen: 505
Bob Morgan: 334
Britney Lindsey: 273
EAGLE MOUNTAIN
Mayor
Tom Westmoreland: 1,125
Melissa Clark: 1,012
City Council
Brett Wright: 1,240
Rich Wood: 1,025
Donna Rivera Burnham (inc.): 1,060
Jason Allen: 682
ELK RIDGE (RANKED-CHOICE)
Mayor
Robert Haddock: 369
Gordon Reynolds: 284
George D. Potter: 119
City Council
Tanya Willis: 347
Jared Peterson: 275
GENOLA (RANKED-CHOICE)
Mayor
Mary Larson:
Giala S. Murdoch:
City Council (four-year term)
Hale Robison: 93
Daron S. Hughes: 28
Grant Lundberg: 46
HIGHLAND
Mayor
Kurt Ostler (unopposed): 2,360
City Council
Sarah D. Petersen: 1,502
Scott L. Smith (inc.): 1,402
Jerry Abbott: 1,401
Colby Gibson: 990
LEHI (ranked-choice)
Mayor
Mark I. Johnson:
Jesse L. Riddle:
City Council (4-year term)
Cami Purtschert: 505 (eliminated)
Paul Hancock: 2,583
Aaron Bullen: 456 (eliminated)
Chris Condie: 3,073
Nicole Kunze: 623 (eliminated)
Montane C Hamilton: 230 (eliminated)
Michelle Miles: 648 (eliminated)
Ethan M. Erickson: 177 (eliminated)
Lori McIntosh Le: 507 (eliminated)
LINDON
Mayor
Shawn D. Moon: 941
Carolyn Lundberg: 1,100
City Council
Jennifer Price: 606
Van Broderick: 1,080
Cole D. Hooley: 794
Jake Hoyt: 1,316
MAPLETON
Mayor
Dallas Hakes (unopposed): 1,300
City Council
Kasey Beck: 1,107
A.J. Rounds: 739
E. Reid Carlson: 799
Jim Lundberg: 707
OREM
Mayor
Jim Evans: 4,018
David A. Young: 5,272
City Council
Shaunte Ruiz Zundel: 2,795
David M. Spencer: 6,012
Quinn Mecham: 3,237
Tom Macdonald (inc.): 4,542
LaNae Millett: 6,560
PROVO
Mayor
Michelle Kaufusi (inc.): 6,197
Kenneth W. Dudley: 2,057
City Council
Aaron Skabelund: 3,425
Katrice MacKay: 4,417
Tom Sitake Sr. (write-in): 352
City Council District 2
George Handley (unopposed): 670
City Council District 5
Coy D. Porter: 409
Rachel Whipple: 464
SALEM
Mayor
Kurt L Christensen (unopposed): 1,230
City Council
Kelly Peterson: 740
Cristy Simons: 911
Jason B. Stewart: 527
Jeff Long: 646
SANTAQUIN
Mayor
Dan Olson: 1,366
Jody Reid: 386
City Council
Art Adcock: 945
Betsy Montoya (inc.): 810
Jeff Siddoway: 837
Mike Weight: 679
SARATOGA SPRINGS
Mayor
Jim Miller (unopposed): 1,625
City Council
Stephen L. Willden (inc.): 1,439
Ricky Felix: 254
Michael D. S. McOmber (inc.): 1,252
Nic Laughter: 321
SPANISH FORK
Mayor
Mike Mendenhall: 3,496
Derek Geslison: 845
City Council
Bret Bills: 1,337
Kevin Oyler: 2,691
Mike Clayson: 1,600
Shane Marshall (inc.): 2,418
SPRINGVILLE (RANKED CHOICE)
Mayor
Matt Packard: 3,381
Matthew Norman Bradley: 445
Ryan Miller: 501
City Council (4-year term)
Dale Watson: eliminated
Craig Jensen: 2,292 (second seat)
Michael Snelson: 2,581 (first seat)
Craig Conover: eliminated
Marcia Conover-Harris: eliminated
Ximena M. Bishop: eliminated
Amanda Miller: eliminated
City Council (2-year term)
Chris Sorensen:
Lyle Wert:
Kelly Jensen:
VINEYARD (RANKED CHOICE)
Mayor
Julie Fullmer: 597
Maria Guadalupe Cane: 38
Marc Brimhall: 57
City Council (four-year term)
Nef Pacheco: eliminated
Amber Rasmussen: 397
Mardi Sifuentes: 359
Kristal C. Price (write-in): eliminated
WOODLAND HILLS (RANKED CHOICE)
Mayor
Benjamin J Hillyard: eliminated
Mike Lauritzen: 140
Brent Winder: 174
City Council (four-year term)
Janet Lunt: 196
Toby M. Harding: eliminated
Cody Chamberlain: eliminated
Dorel B. Kynaston: 171
Weber County
FARR WEST
Mayor
Ken Phippen: 796
Z. Lee Dickemore: 792
City Council
Katie A. Williams: 838
Bruce N. Richins: 787
Boyd Ferrin: 1,095
HARRISVILLE
Mayor
Michelle Tait: 714
Larry Lilly: 176
City Council
David Schad: 147
Stephen Weiss: 564
Jeffery Pearce: 286
Maxwell Jackson: 592
City Council (two-year term)
Kenny Loveland: 785
HOOPER
City Council (Districts 1 and 2)
Chris Paulsen: 183
Bryce Wilcox: 378
City Council (Districts 3 and 6)
Scott Boerstra (withdrew):
Lisa L. Northrop: 432
City Council (Districts 4 and 5)
Debra Marigoni: 266
Brad Ostler: 190
HUNTSVILLE
Mayor
Doug Allen: 93
Richard L. Sorensen: 148
Town Council
Artie Powell: 154
Santos Arroyo: 102
Sandy Hunter: 157
NORTH OGDEN
Mayor
S. Neal Berube: 3,197
City Council (two)
Blake D. Cevering: 2,020
Jay D Dalpias: 1,967
Stefanie Casey: 1,458
Spencer C. Stephens: 1,547
OGDEN
City Council (District 1)
Angela Choberka: 577
Thomas H. Gooch: 308
City Council (District 3)
Priscilla Martinez: 960
Ken Richey: 994
City Council (At Large A)
Marcia l. White: 4,310
Daniel J.Gladwell: 2,718
City Council (At Large B)
Sebastian Benitez: 3,113
Bart Blair: 3,851
PLAIN CITY
Mayor
John Beesley: 1,116
Miles Robinson: 415
City Council
Luigi Panunzio: 1,084
Jed Jenkins: 1,126
PLEASANT VIEW
Mayor
Leonard Call: 1,459
Write-in totals: 189
City Council
Phillip L. Nelsen: 1,284
Steven Gibson: 1,298
Write-in totals: 114
RIVERDALE
Mayor
Braden D. Mitchell: 1,152
City Council (two)
Jeffrey F Savage: 135
Bart Stevens: 779
Karina E. Merrill: 642
Anne K. Hansen: 819
ROY
Mayor
Robert E. Dandoy: 3,764
City Council (two)
Sophie Paul: 2,574
Ashlee Kurys: 1,012
Randy R. Scadden: 2,515
Kevin Homer: 1,492
SOUTH OGDEN
Mayor
Russell L. Porter: 2,019
City Council (two-year seat)
Brandon Dominguez: 777
Jeanette C. Smyth: 1,432
City Council (two)
Susan Stewart: 1,510
Jeremy Howe: 819
Mike Howard: 1,389
UINTAH
Mayor
Gordon S. Cutler: 253
City Council (two)
Austin Bennion: 105
Kristi Bell: 244
Michelle H. Roberts: 118
Rob Guiller: 79
WASHINGTON TERRACE
Mayor
Brett Degroot: 464
Mark C. Allen: 903
City Council
Jill Christiansen: 853
Jeff West: 679
Nathan Howard: 481
Larry D. Weir: 497
WEST HAVEN
Mayor
Rob Vanderwood: 1,673
Sharon Arrington Bolos: 1,147
City Council (two)
Clarence L. Kelley: 1,097
Jonathan “Ryan” Swapp: 1,370
Ryan Saunders: 1,693
David E. Smith: 734
Hooper Water District
Board of Trustees At-Large
Wayne B. Haws: 2,590
Board of Trustees Div. 3
Gary M. Kapp: 175
Cole Tubbs: 367
Weber Fire District
Board of Trustees At-Large (two)
Kevin Ward: 2,084
Dan Ianniello: 1,247
Kerry W. Gibson: 1,018