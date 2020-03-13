2020 legislative session ends as state entities continue to fight spread of coronavirus

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The 2020 Utah legislative session ended Thursday night under the shadow of a growing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
The final day of the session is usually marked with hustle and bustle, but the State Capitol was notably quieter.
Senate President Stuart Adams (R-Layton) and Speaker of the House Brad Wilson (R-Kaysville) announced a plan to allocate more $24 million to bolster efforts by health departments and other organizations to prevent the spread of COVID-19. About $3-4 million of this funding is targeted aid to Utah’s senior population a group particularly susceptible to the virus.
The two youngest members of the Utah House Representatives, Rep. Candice Pierucci (R-Riverton) and Rep. Stephanie Pitcher (D-Salt Lake City), discuss the session from their point of view. They talk about the most important thing the legislature did this year, missed opportunities and the future they envision for the state of Utah.
The air we breathe impacts both our personal and economic health. Thom Carter, Executive Director of UCAIR, dives into how the session was for air quality legislation.
Many bills have made their way through the legislative session this year including a pretty big one about affordable housing. Senator Jacob Anderegg (R-Lehi) talks about why this legislation is so important.
This legislative session is the final one for Governor Gary Herbert. This session lawmakers have passed bills on abortion air quality and education funding ending those bills to the governor awaiting his signature which has to happen before April 1.
