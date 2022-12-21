SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Millions of Americans could lose Medicaid coverage in a matter of months under Congress’s newly proposed $1.7 trillion spending package. That package includes removing the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency that prevented states from taking people off Medicaid if they no longer qualified.

This is something several governors have been pushing for including Spencer Cox, who sent a letter with 24 other republican governors, asking President Biden to end this provision by April. In that letter, the governors said the people who do not qualify for the program are costing their state a significant amount of money.

Medicaid currently provides healthcare coverage to roughly 90 million low-income people in the U.S. The Utah Health Policy Project estimates 5 to 15 million people could lose their coverage if and when this goes into effect.

Some of the reasons people may no longer qualify for Medicaid include a change in household size, job or marital status.

Health policy analyst for Utah Health Policy Project, Emily Zheutlin said they estimate around 200,000 Utahns could lose their coverage and there’s one group, in particular, she saw a significant increase in applicants during the pandemic… new mothers.

Currently, 27 states cover postnatal care to new mothers 12 months after they have given birth. In Utah, that coverage ends after 60 days.

If you are on Medicaid and not sure if you will no longer qualify, experts say this is the time to make sure all your contact information is up to date, so you can get notified as quickly as possible, can plan accordingly and file an appeal if you think you should still qualify. If you lose your Medicaid insurance you will be eligible for coverage through the federal insurance marketplace.