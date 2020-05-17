1CD Candidate Profile: Kerry Gibson

Salt Lake City, Utah- (ABC4 News) – Representative Rob Bishop, (R) Utah, is moving on leaving an open seat in the 1st Congressional District for the first time in 18 years.

A crowded field has been narrowed down to four candidates in the running for the Republican nomination.

Former Weber County Commissioner Kerry Gibson secured his spot on the primary ballot with a first-place finish at convention.

He joins us on Inside Utah Politics to discuss his background and why he’s interested in taking over the seat.