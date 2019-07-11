McAdams’ bill on solar energy research advances

WASHINGTON D.C. (ABC4 News) – A bill regarding solar energy research and development sponsored by Congressman Ben McAdams has been advanced by the Science, Space, and Technology Committee.

The Solar Energy Research and Development Act of 2019 would reauthorize a Department of Energy program for research, development, and demonstration of a range of solar energy technologies.

“Moving rapidly to a clean energy economy requires stepped up investment in solar energy and other renewables. The United States can and should kick-start solar innovation by leading out on basic research and development that will lead to breakthroughs in next-generation technology. Scientists cite the need for basic research to spur big leaps forward in renewable energy generation and distribution,” said McAdams.

The bill now moves to the full House for consideration.

