Jeff Burningham launches campaign for governor

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Another candidate has officially jumped into the race to be Utah’s next governor.

Tuesday, Jeff Burningham launched his campaign on the south steps of the Utah Capitol.

The Utah County entrepreneur has been traveling the state preparing to make a run for the state’s highest office official.

“We need a political outsider in this race. Right now it’s shaping up to be one outsider, me, and a bunch of politicians,” said Burningham.

The Republican joins Lt. Governor Spencer Cox as the only other official candidate, but it’s likely to be a crowded field.

Others who have set the wheels in motion for a run include Jon Huntsman Jr., Thomas Wright, Greg Hughes, Spencer Eccles Jr. and Aimee Winder Newton.

Burningham has started businesses in the tech and real estate industries.

He says that experience will serve Utah well.

“Our entrepreneurs have been on a tear, the economy is revving, we need an innovative outsider, a job-creating entrepreneur that will keep that happening throughout whatever economic cycle may come,” he said.

He says he wants to end corporate tax giveaways, cut back on government regulations and modernize education.

As for tax reform, Burningham says the focus should be on scaling back.

“We don’t have a revenue problem in the state. We may have a spending problem, we may have a government growth problem, there is not a revenue problem,” said Burningham.

Prior to his launch, Burningham visited all 29 counties to meet with voters.

