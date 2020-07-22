Police: Woman who hit construction workers was under the influence of marijuana

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The woman who hit three constructions workers on I-15 in Davis County early Tuesday morning was high on marijuana, documents revealed.

A Trooper who was working with the construction company around 3:30 a.m. on northbound I-15 near 650 North witnessed Kalopa Kulitea, 32, driving a white pickup, enter the closure, strike several barrels and hit three construction workers.

Kulitea continued north and struck the rear of a blue Hyundai SUV before coming to a rest.

All three workers and the passenger in the Hyundai received injuries and were transported to the hospital for treatment. None of the injuries were life-threatening.

Kulitea told officers that while she was driving she was attempting to pass another vehicle

when the accelerator pedal of her vehicle became stuck, causing her to lose control of the vehicle’s speed. She said she used the brake pedal to maintain the speed of her vehicle between 60-80 mph and swerved “wherever there was open space” in an attempt to maintain control of her

vehicle.

Kulitea said she was unaware that she had hit any workers or another vehicle, documents state.



Kulitea admitted she had used marijuana recreationally at 1 or 2 a.m. and a vape with marijuana in it was found in her vehicle. Two different tests were conducted, a Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and an additional test with a certified drug recognition expert who both determined Kulitea was unsafe to operate a motor vehicle due to her impairment.

Kulitea was booked into the Davis County Jail and faces charges of DUI, possession of a controlled substance and failure to operate within a single lane.