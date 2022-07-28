TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – The suspect of a domestic violence dispute is facing several charges after allegedly setting her girlfriend’s apartment on fire.

A 24-year-old woman out of Taylorsville is facing one count of Aggravated Arson, one count of Criminal Mischief, one count of Intoxication, and one count of Disorderly Conduct Fighting/Violent, Tumultuous Behavior.

Taylorsville Police told ABC4 that on July 27 just before 5 a.m. at 1085 Putter Circle, the suspect got into a verbal argument with her girlfriend of the past year-and-a-half.

According to police documents, the fight escalated into the suspect setting the apartment on fire. Police noted that the woman put clothes in the oven and lit them on fire. Records state that the fire destroyed the apartment and multiple units and tenants had to be evacuated from the building.

The suspect was allegedly intoxicated and destroyed personal property before starting the fire.

At this time, the suspect is in custody in Salt Lake County Jail on the charges previously stated.