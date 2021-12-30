Police: Woman kidnapped at gunpoint by man she was meeting to buy shoes from

The students were booked into the Thomas N. Frederick Juvenile Justice Center in South Bend, Indiana. (Getty Images)

SOUTH SALT LAKE (ABC4) – A woman was kidnapped at gunpoint by a man who she agreed to meet up with to buy shoes from in Salt Lake CIty Wednesday, police say.

The woman was interested in buying some shoes from a man she had contacted through social media. The two agreed to meet in front of the Hilton Hotel at 255 South West Temple Street around 6:30 p.m.

The woman entered the White Jeep SUV that the suspect was driving and after speaking with him, she realized she knew the suspect, 26-year-old Najee Eugene Christopher.

Christopher began driving away with the woman in the car and when she asked the suspect to drive back to the hotel — he refused. A short while later, he drew a small handgun from inside his jacket and pointed it at her.

Police say Christopher tried to pull the woman’s leggings down as he was driving. At some point during the kidnapping, the woman contacted her mom saying, “she was being held in a white Jeep by a man with a gun in the area of 3435 South Main Street.”

After about 30 minutes, Christopher stopped in the parking lot of business at 3424 South Main Street. The woman was able to flee from the vehicle and told police she heard what she believed to be a gunshot. The suspect then left the area at a very high speed.

During the investigation, Police found a fresh bullet hole in one of the windows of the building at 3400 South Main Street and they were able to recover a bullet from inside the building.

Using surveillance video, police were able to capture the license plate of the car Christopher was driving. When officers located the suspect’s address from his driver’s license, a SWAT team executed a search warrant of the suspect’s house, but he was not home.

During the search, residents gave police the address of Christopher’s girlfriend’s home, where he was later arrested.

Police recovered the gun Christopher had threatened the victim with from the roof of a building in South Salt Lake.

Christopher was booked into Salt Lake County Jail for aggravated kidnapping, felony discharge of a firearm, obstruction of justice, purchase of a firearm by a restricted person, sexual battery, and marijuana possession.