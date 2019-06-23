Police: Woman intentionally sets house on fire with family inside

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Alora Calista Rivera is in custody after she deliberately set her house on fire knowing her family was inside, according to police.

The incident happened near 1309 West and 800 South after Rivera reportedly got into an argument with her father, according to a Probable Cause statement.

Shortly after the argument, officials said Rivera entered the home smelling like gasoline on her person. She later walked out according to court documents and immediately after, flames were seen on the stairs leading to the basement of the home.

Witnesses told police they saw Rivera running away from the home and leaving the scene in a vehicle.

Rivera reportedly knew her father was in the basement of the home when the fire was started and the stairs were the only means to get out of the home.

The conition of the father is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

