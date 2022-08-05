SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A woman who was given a sentence of probation in relation to her boyfriend’s homicide that occurred in the fall of 2020 is now at large after being released from jail on June 23.

In November of 2020, Fernanda Tobar, 22, was arrested on suspicion of murder in the stabbing death of her boyfriend, Ryan Outlaw, 39. Tobar initially said that she was “full of rage” and was undergoing jealousy issues the night her boyfriend died. Click here to view a timeline of Salt Lake City Police Department’s controversial response to the stabbing that ended in homicide.

Tobar was initially charged with 1st-degree Felony Manslaughter, though she was later found guilty to a reduced charge of 3rd Degree Manslaughter by a jury in December of 2021.

Tobar received a prison sentence of one to 15 years. She was ordered to serve 180 days in jail and was released on June 23 of 2022.

Following her release, she was sentenced to 60 months of probation. However, Adult Probation & Parole (AP&P) has divulged that Tobar failed to show up for probation and that at this time, her whereabouts are unknown.

A no-bail warrant was issued for Tobar’s arrest on July 21.