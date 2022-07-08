WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man out of Washington County was taken into custody on July 1 following a police pursuit after he allegedly held an individual hostage against their will.

Garrett Terrill, 27, is facing one count of Failure to Respond to Officers Signal to Stop, a third-degree felony.

The Washington City Police Department (WCPD) was first notified of Terrill when officers were dispatched to a local residence on reports of a family fight that broke out. According to police records, it was reported that Terrill was holding an individual hostage while armed with a gun, attempting to search the person for drugs.

Upon arrival, an officer made contact with several occupants and advised them to exit the residence and wait outside to be interviewed. While speaking to the individuals, records state that the officer observed one door in the residence quickly shut and lock.

The door had a hole in it, where a deadbolt would usually be placed. When looking through the hole, the officer on the scene witnessed an individual, later identified as Terrill, allegedly crawl through a window, attempting to escape the residence.

The Affidavit states that law enforcement immediately exited the residence and witnessed Terrill running Southbound away from the home. When ordered to stop, Terrill was allegedly uncooperative. Eventually, police records note that Terrill surrendered on his own accord, placing his hands behind his back.

From there, police placed Terrill in handcuffs and took him into custody. When questioned, Terrill identified himself and divulged that “he was the one Officers were looking for.”

While authorities work to investigate the initial report of this incident, Terrill has been booked in the Purgatory Correctional Facility.

At this time, the initial report of Terrill’s crimes is under investigation and charges are subject to change.