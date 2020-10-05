POLICE: Vernal man arrested for assaulting, grabbing throat of deputies after running vehicle off side of SR-121

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) A 53-year-old man was arrested over the weekend after he assaulted and grabbed the throat of the deputies who responded to him running his vehicle off the side of the road.

In a press release issued by the Uintah County Sheriff, Kelly Collier had run off the side of the road on SR-121 around 1 a.m. on Saturday and a deputy had stopped to help him and find out

When the deputy approached, Collier was already outside of the vehicle. The deputy said Collier appeared intoxicated, was immediately belligerent, uncooperative, took swung at him, and pushed him.

When another deputy arrived to help Collier continued to resist and fought with deputies, grabbing one by the throat, attempting to take his taser, and striking the other deputy in the face.

Collier was eventually taken into custody and transported to the Uintah County Jail for an investigation into DUI, two counts of assaulting a peace officer, disarming a peace officer, resisting arrest, and multiple other offenses.

Both deputies received minor injuries as a result of the incident