Police: UVU student-athlete arrested after sexually assaulting a woman at a house party

OREM, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police say a Utah Valley University student-athlete was arrested Saturday after sexually assaulting a woman at a house party.

Documents state that an Orem officer responded to a suspicious call around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. The reports stated a black man had attempted to sexually assault a female while at a house party, officials say.

Authorities say the man was described to officials to be wearing long green pants and a jacket and he had the party on foot. Documents state two officers responded to the scene and saw three males sitting inside a vehicle.

Officers approached the vehicle one individual inside identified himself as Zachary Mogbo, authorities say. Documents state he matched the description of the suspect male wearing green sweat pants and a jacket.

Responding officers say they asked everyone to step out of the vehicle to answer questions. Officials say Mogbo told them that he had only been at the party for about 20 minutes and nothing had happened.

Documents state Mogbo had fresh blood and a cut on his right-hand knuckles and blood drops on his jacket near the right side pocket. Inside the house officers were able to identify witnesses and the victims.

One victim, a 21-year-old male told officers that he heard his 22-year-old female friend yelling for help from the bathroom inside the home, documents state.

Responding officers say the man told them he went to the bathroom and saw Mogbo trying to keep the female from leaving the bathroom. Documents state that when the friend confronted Mogbo about his actions Mogbo punched him on the left side of his face.

Officials say the victim told officers that she did not know who was Mogbo prior to the incident. Documents state that earlier that night the two were dancing then they both went to the bathroom with consent and started “making out.”

Officers say the woman told them Mogbo started touching her and she told him to stop. Documents state she tried to leave the bathroom but Mogbo grabbed her by the groin attempting to hold her there and ripping the fish netting tights she was wearing.

Officlas say the women called for help and kicked Mogbo trying to leave the bathroom. After Mogbo punched the male in the face then proceeded to punch a hole through the wall in the hallway, documents state.

Documents state another unidentified male confronted Mogbo about the incident. Officials say witnesses said Mogbo threaten the male saying he had a gun and implied he would use it.

Documents state that Mogbo was arrested after a responding officer found a California Drivers License in possession. Records show Mogbo had no prior convictions.

Officials say Mogbo is in Utah as a student-athlete playing basketball for Utah Valley University.

