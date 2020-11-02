Police: Utah man arrested for 3rd DUI since July after nearly hitting driver head-on

The Oakley man's two DUI's in October showed a BAC of 6 times the legal limit

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Summit County man was arrested on Friday for his 3rd recent DUI, 2nd in two weeks, after nearly hitting another driver head-on.

Police were called to N. High View Road in the Browns Canyon area Friday after another driver contacted police saying he was nearly hit head-on by a vehicle whose driver had just pulled over to the side of the road.

A Summit County Sheriff’s deputy arrived and identified that driver as Cameron Romero, 53, of Oakley, and said he showed obvious signs of impairment and performed poorly on standardized field sobriety tests.

Cameron was then transported to the Summit County Jail where his breathalyzer showed a blood alcohol content of .302.

Romero was charged Saturday with misdemeanor DUI, open container, driving on a suspended license, and driving on an alcohol restricted license.

Romero was also arrested on July 23 after police say he drove his vehicle onto a sidewalk

and collided with a bike rack and the front of a business located at 192 East 200 South in Kamas. Romero then drove into the parking lot and struck at least two other vehicles.

As Romero tried to leave the parking lot, a store employee confronted him and told him to stop. He then drove to the side of the business where several citizens got behind his vehicle to prevent him from leaving.

While talking to a trooper, Romero denied being involved in multiple collisions and claimed he only hit one vehicle with no damage. Video footage from a nearby business and damage on Romero’s vehicle indicated he struck the building and at least two vehicles, according to charging documents.

Romero failed a field sobriety test and showed a BAC of .154 during a breathalyzer test.

He was later charged with misdemeanor DUI, failure to remain at the scene of an accident and having an open container of alcohol in the vehicle.

On October 17, Romero was arrested again for suspicion of DUI. Court documents indicate the incident took place on Jordanelle Parkway and his BAC registered .293.

Additional details of the incident were not in court records.

He was charged with misdemeanor DUI, driving on an alcohol restricted license, driving on a suspended license and having an open container.