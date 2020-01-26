Police: Two Utah men arrested in Wendover drug bust

Brett Bingham, West Valley City

Brett Zimmer, Salt Lake City

Wendover, Utah (ABC4 News) – Two Utah men are in jail and facing multiple felony charges after police caught them with drugs and drug paraphernalia in Wendover, according to the Wendover, Utah Police Department.

According to a probable cause statement, 43-year-old Brett Zimmer of Salt Lake City and 42-year-old Brett Bingham of West Valley City were taken into custody during a drug investigation of illegal narcotics in the parking garage of the Nugget Casino.

Police say they used K9 ‘Maverik’ to locate and seize methamphetamine, heroin, prescription pills, morphine, and drug paraphernalia.

Both were booked into the Tooele County Jail.